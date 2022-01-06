World

It snows in Tokyo and it is immediately magic

The inhabitants of Tokyo and its surroundings woke up on the morning of January 6 with a nice surprise: the snow has whitened the capital and shows no signs of stopping. The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) has in fact issued a warning for heavy snow in the 23 districts of the capital, due to a low pressure system that has brought the disturbance over a large area of ​​the Kanto region, including Tokyo.

The agency reported that 6 centimeters of snow had accumulated in central Tokyo on the afternoon of January 6. In other prefectures close to the capital it stopped at 3 cm of snow. The JMA has predicted that snow is expected to continue falling in the Kanto region late into the night. Despite the possibility of traffic disruptions and icy roads and the dangers of snow settling on electrical cables and trees, people were fascinated by the show and many posted really suggestive images on social networks. We offer you a rundown!

