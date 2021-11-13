Nutrition plays a fundamental role for our body. It is well known that some foods, in fact, could have really negative effects on our body. It is not just about the habit of smoking, therefore, but also about some foods.

In men, in particular, one of the most frequent problems is the prostate.

Attention from 40 years of age, but not only

The prostate is a very small gland, about the size of a chestnut. As you age, it can experience problems, such as hypertrophy.

The latter is a pathology characterized by an enlarged prostate. This problem could cause several other problems, such as the inability to urinate properly.

A very common pathology in men

As Humanitas Research Hospital reports, hypertrophy is a very common condition in men. It affects between 5 and 10% of people over 40, and more than 80% of men over 70. It must be emphasized, however, that this pathology creates symptoms only in half of the cases.

Here are the causes and how to prevent this pathology

The main causes of hypertrophy or benign prostatic hyperplasia are aging and age-related hormonal changes. In addition to this, however, some studies have shown that it could also affect genetic predisposition.

Being a benign pathology it should not cause excessive alarm. We remind you, however, that it is important to undergo periodic checks after the age of 40 or as soon as problems are felt.

It sounds absurd but to prevent prostate problems we should avoid drinking this drink

In addition to the importance of controls, remember that what we eat has a very important role in every aspect of our health, including the prostate. Despite this evidence, however, too often we do not take care of our diet.

In fact, few people know that you can reduce the risk of prostate cancer with these healthy and beneficial foods.

How hypertrophy could be prevented

In particular, to try to prevent this problem it is important to follow a balanced and correct diet. Always bring fruit and vegetables, fiber and low saturated fat to the table.

Specifically, spicy foods such as pepper, chilli and other spices should be avoided, but also alcoholic drinks such as beer. Indeed, it seems absurd but to prevent prostate problems we should avoid drinking this drink.

It is also important to avoid spirits, sausages and other foods such as shellfish.