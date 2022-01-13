Vitamin D is an extremely important element for our body. Without vitamin D our immune system becomes like an army without efficient weapons. Our bones would begin to crumble like flour. So it is always better, when possible, to recharge your batteries with vitamin D. It seems difficult but here’s how to fill up on vitamin D in the winter with these terrific solutions.

What is it for

Vitamin D would be nothing more than a kind of pro-hormone that comes in multiple forms. For our body there are two fundamental ones, vitamin D2 and D3. The first is of vegetable origin and the second is synthesized thanks to cholesterol.

Today, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, we hear a lot about vitamin D as an aid to the immune system. However, there is another well-known and well-known function, which concerns its role in bone formation. Vitamin D facilitates the absorption of calcium in the bones and its pretense is so important that its deficiency is immediately felt.

In the past it was not uncommon to find children suffering from rickets, due to a lack of vitamin D. This problem was widespread especially in areas where the sun came with little strength. In our society this deficiency is manifested above all in the elderly, through osteoporosis. Indeed, it would be very helpful for older people to take vitamin D to protect the skeleton.

It sounds difficult but here’s how to fill up on vitamin D in the winter with these terrific solutions

In the summer it is easier to recharge the body with this precious vitamin. In fact, 80% or 90% of vitamin D is absorbed thanks to the exposure of the skin to the sun’s rays. Among these, those that activate the vitamin D formation process are UVB rays, type B ultraviolet rays.

In winter it is more difficult because of the cold and the sun which, with bad weather, becomes more rare. How then to do in this time of the year so stingy in the sun? The solution would be a little further upstream, that is in the spring and summer period, as well as in our latitudes, even in autumn. In short, expose yourself to the sun when possible to benefit from this precious vitamin. This accumulates in the liver, which releases it into the body as needed.

The best way to store vitamin D in the winter is to take advantage of the presence of the sun when it is there. You can put yourself next to a window or a balcony to be kissed by the sun’s rays, at least on the face, if you really can’t go out.

For the remaining 10% or 20% vitamin D can be obtained through foods that contain it: cod liver oil, fatty fish such as herring and salmon, mushrooms, eggs and liver.

Other important functions of vitamin D

In addition to good bone development, this vitamin helps in the immune response to the presence of viruses and other pathogens. It helps regulate cell division and make body membranes such as blood vessels more solid.

A vitamin that greatly helps our body to stay in shape.