It sounds incredible but here’s how many times we should eat each day to stay healthy

Composing your diet correctly can be a complicated undertaking. You need to know exactly what to eat and in what quantity. The goal is to have a varied and balanced diet, which allows us to obtain the right amount of nutrients and does not expose us to deficiencies or excesses. If we overdo the intake of a certain substance, we could be exposed to various problems.

To compose a truly effective diet, it is important to contact specialists. They will know what tests to prescribe us, to understand if we need to improve our diet. And then, if they deem it necessary, they will prescribe a new diet or corrective actions to eat better.

Today we focus on a slightly different topic, which is not on “what” to eat, but on “how many times”. And we will discover something interesting. In fact, it sounds unbelievable, but here’s how many times we should eat each day to stay healthy.

Expert advice

As always, it’s important to know what the experts think. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità, for example, provides useful information that could help make our diet more effective.

Most of us eat three meals a day: breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Some, then, driven by gluttony, tend to have an evening snack, often consisting of unhealthy foods.

According to the ISS, the correct number of meals per day is neither three nor four. In fact, experts indicate that the most adequate number could be five meals. So let’s try to understand how these meals should be arranged throughout the day.

For the ISS, the first meal of the day should, of course, be breakfast. It should provide about a fifth of your daily calories and should give you enough energy to get you through the day.

In the middle of the morning, a snack should arrive, which allows us to get to lunch without excessive energy drops. At the same time it is good that it is not too abundant or we would risk skipping lunch.

Then comes lunch, a richer meal that should guarantee more energy. It should provide a variety of different nutrients.

The fourth meal is the afternoon snack, which like the morning snack provides energy until the next meal and should not be excessive.

The last meal is dinner, which together with lunch should provide 60% of the daily energy.

The ISS then reminds you to correctly divide the nutrients throughout the day, preferring fruit, vegetables and cereals, which should be taken more frequently.