Who has never experienced a persistent and annoying skin itch? This problem can occur especially on the skin of the limbs, especially the legs, and is more frequent in the winter.

If the itching is accompanied by other symptoms, or is severe to the point that the skin bleeds and breaks, it is obviously advisable to seek medical attention. But if it is a simple annoyance, with no other consequences, we can try to remedy it at home too. But unfortunately it is not enough just to cure, it is also necessary to prevent. And many do not know that among the major causes of dryness and itching of the skin of the limbs is a very common, and unsuspected, misbehavior. Let’s see what it is.

It sounds strange but the cause of dry skin and itchy legs could be this unsuspected habit

Sometimes, without knowing it, we can make it worse when it comes to home remedies for minor annoyances. The case of itching is one of them. In fact, many assume an incorrect behavior which, instead of helping us to resolve the situation, risks worsening the annoyance. But what behavior are we talking about? This is the habit of showering or bathing too frequently. That’s right: it sounds strange, but too much water, instead of moisturizing the skin and relieving dryness, risks making it worse. This happens because in reality the water, together with the soaps and detergents we use to wash ourselves, risks removing the natural oils of the skin, which keep it elastic and hydrated. In this way, bathrooms and showers risk worsening the situation. It sounds strange, but the cause of dry skin and itchy legs could be this unsuspected habit. Let’s see which behavior is better to keep.

Too frequent and too hot baths and showers can cause dry, itchy skin

Dry and itchy skin, especially in the legs and arms, is particularly common in the cold season. This happens for various reasons: in winter we tend to take warmer showers and baths and to use more opaque and tight clothing, which can irritate the skin. Furthermore, the air tends to be drier, and therefore our skin is less hydrated. For all these reasons, it is advisable to resist the temptation of frequent and very hot showers. Let us also remember to always moisturize the skin with a cream or oil after taking a shower, and not to wear, at least at home, clothes that are not too tight. Here is a tip: to remedy dry skin in winter we use this trick in the shower.