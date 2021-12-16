When it comes to drugs, it is always best to analyze the subject delicately because of their functions. If, on the one hand, drugs help us to get better, on the other hand they could cause unwanted effects.

It is no coincidence that these are expressly provided in the classic package leaflet, which indicates all the side effects, from the most common to the rarest. Among these we focus on drugs that maintain standard blood pressure levels.

In fact, for those suffering from high blood pressure, it is likely that the doctor has prescribed these drugs, which counteract the increase in blood pressure which, as we know, is one of the causes of serious cardiovascular problems such as heart attacks and strokes. In this regard, few know that abusing some drugs we have at home could risk a heart attack.

Yet there would be other medications that the doctor might prescribe that would help further regulate blood pressure, such as diuretics. High blood pressure and excess bad cholesterol are the causes of the heart problems mentioned above. What seems paradoxical is that the action of drugs could sometimes be counterproductive. This is why it sounds unbelievable but not only blood pressure medications but these too could raise cholesterol.

Beta-blockers, diuretics and anti-inflammatories

Assuming that beta blockers are drugs that help regulate blood pressure, which is a cause of cardiovascular problems along with cholesterol, it seems a paradox that the same drugs serve one factor and cause another.

But this is what the National Institute of Health claims, which together with beta-blockers mentions diuretics, also used to counter high blood pressure levels, as well as some anti-inflammatories such as corticosteroids.

Along with these it also mentions oral contraceptives, retinoids and phenytoin. The latter can also be used against ventricular cardiac arrhythmia, therefore a drug always in favor of the heart. Yet all of these, despite being very useful for a heart-related problem, would raise cholesterol.

Staying on the drugs that would help to lower it, there are statins but nutrition is also of fundamental importance. In fact, in addition to statins, these foods could also reduce cholesterol and science says so.

In any case, the doctor’s opinion is absolutely undisputed, therefore it is advisable to consult him for any information. If your doctor has prescribed the drugs mentioned, it means that he will know everything there is to know about cholesterol and that he has evaluated all the factors.

This article, in fact, does not in any case replace the opinion of your doctor who, knowing the medical history of each patient, will have evaluated all the factors before prescribing the drugs.

