It sounds unbelievable, but pain in the muscles and bones could signal an excess of this vitamin

There are some particular symptoms that are not easy to understand. They could hide more or less serious problems, but which could be difficult to diagnose.

The important thing to do is to seek medical attention when we experience these symptoms. It will therefore be he who will be able to prescribe the analyzes to be carried out to understand our situation.

Today we are talking about a symptom that could be quite common and whose cause could be very particular. In fact, it sounds unbelievable but pain in muscles and bones could signal an excess of this vitamin.

The excess of vitamin

According to the National Institute of Health, vitamin A could be the cause of the pain. Vitamin A, also known as retinol, is a vital nutrient for our health. According to the ISS, it would help protect eyesight and allow the body’s tissues to develop properly. It would also contribute to immune system health and reproduction.

Generally, vitamin A can be obtained from animal or plant sources. Cheese, eggs and fatty fish are, for example, good sources of animal origin. Spinach, broccoli, carrots and squash, on the other hand, provide beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A.

According to the ISS, it would be easier for our body to absorb this vitamin through animal sources.

Vitamin A deficiency could have several negative, even serious, effects. It could manifest itself with various symptoms related to vision. It may, in fact, become more difficult to see correctly during the evening and night. This could lead to increased dryness of the cornea and, in the worst cases, it could even lead to blindness.

Other symptoms of vitamin A deficiency could include skin changes, mucosal problems of the respiratory system and even infertility.

However, it is also possible to suffer from excess vitamin A. In these cases, experts say that nausea and vomiting may occur, as well as blurry vision.

Other symptoms would be lack of appetite, anemia, and precisely pain in muscles and bones, particularly in the joints. Hence, this common symptom could be caused precisely by the excess of vitamin A.

Obviously, in these cases, it is always essential to consult your doctor and never try to diagnose disorders on your own.

However, retinol is not the only vitamin that can cause some symptoms in case of excess. In fact, for example, the increase in the sense of thirst and abdominal pain could depend on the excess of this essential vitamin.