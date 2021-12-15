“It spreads at unprecedented speed, it will be dominant in Europe.” France closes the borders with Great Britain

“I think we are facing a tsunami of contagions in the world, both for Delta (the dominant variant in recent months) and for Omicron ”: this is how the technical manager for the WHO Covid pandemic, Maria van Kerkhove, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Paìs. According to the WHO, the Omicron variant would be «Faster than Delta, it will be dominant in Europe». Meanwhile, France has closed its borders with Great Britain.

“The Omicron variant is now in most countries and is spreading at a rate that has never been seen before.” This was stated by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in the usual briefing on the coronavirus. “I want to be very clear: vaccines alone will not get anyone out of the pandemic. It’s not about vaccines instead of masks, vaccines instead of distancing. We have to do everything together ”, he stressed.

Maria van Kerkhove stresses that “the Omicron is expected to escape the immune response to some extent, but this does not mean that vaccines will be useless. It just means they may not protect as much as we’ve seen against the Delta variant. ‘ And for Christmas? “What we ask of all people is to be extremely cautious.” Asked if the WHO will review its position on the recalls, he replies: “We need to use vaccines in the most effective way for the entire planet, not just for some countries. We strongly recommend that vulnerable people receive first and second doses in all countries, before people who are already well protected receive booster doses. Some countries believe they can protect their own populations while the virus continues to circulate elsewhere. It is a false sense of security. This is a global problem and we need a global solution, a strategic use of available vaccines “

«It is likely that the behavior of the Omicron variant will be the same in our country as well, with a strong growth in cases. The growth trend of the variant is in fact proving to be the same in all countries, but we do not yet have certain data as we carry out fewer sequences than the others “. This was stated to ANSA by Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health. Omicron, he also said in a tweet, will be “prevalent in the United Kingdom and Denmark within the week: in London it already represents 40% of cases”.

France, over 130 cases of Omicron

“We are just over 130 cases of the Omicron variant ascertained in France.” This was stated in France Info by Gabriel Attal, spokesman for the government of Paris, specifying that at the moment about 10 thousand sequences are made a week, “which allows us to identify most of the cases in our territory”. Attal then urged the French who will visit fragile people at Christmas to undergo a test in advance.

In GB, more than 40% of adults have a third dose

“Over 40% of adults” have received the third dose of the Covid vaccine in the UK. British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab announced this, underlining that the government is “doing everything to vaccinate as many people as possible” in order to stem the spread of the Omicron variant. However, Rahab was confused when he had to indicate the number of currently hospitalized in British hospitals due to the variant. He told Sky News that they would be 250 and in subsequent interviews with other television stations he then corrected himself, indicating the exact number of 10, the same one announced yesterday by the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid. These are certainly hours of tension for Boris Johnson’s Tory government, which in the vote in Parliament (scheduled for late afternoon) on plan B of anti-Covid restrictions risks suffering a vast internal rebellion by conservative MPs who criticize it. introduction and are ready to take the opportunity to show their discontent after the series of scandals that have affected the premier in recent weeks.