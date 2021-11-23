“It started growing in my ear”

Real estate nightmare for Caroline Bowman, a 33-year-old Australian who, after her move to an apartment in Sydney he found that on the walls, under the fresh paint, there was a layer of mold. Before realizing that the house was haunted, But Caroline started getting sick. Serious breathing problems caused precisely by prolonged exposure in an unhealthy environment, full of mold. The woman told 9news.com.au that “the whole ceiling had turned completely black with mold. Not only that, the microorganisms were also inside the walls ».

The latest horrible discovery during a visit to the otorino for excruciating pain: «The doctor took a tampon and there was some aspergillus mold in my ear “. In addition to respiratory problems and ear injury, the 33-year-old was also diagnosed with fibromyalgia. After two years in the house trying to get the owner to take her problem seriously, Ms. Bowman was forced to move in with her mother. Mold-related diseases in Australia were the subject of a parliamentary inquiry in 2018. Committee chairman, Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman, said: “Symptoms have often ruined lives, making work and normal interactions nearly impossible. social “.

Last updated: Tuesday 23 November 2021, 08:58



