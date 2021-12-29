it starts at 11.30, immediately Mattia Casse – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.10 For Italy it is a very delicate match from the point of view of the intricate regulation that assigns passes for the Beijing 2022 Olympics. In summary: at the moment there are only 7 qualified Azzurri in the men’s field, very few! We need an important result from Matteo Marsaglia, who unfortunately starts with a high bib, the n.54. CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE’.

1 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA Head

2 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA Salomon

3 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA Atomic

4 511852 CAVIEZEL Gino 1992 ON Dynastar

5 53980 KRIECHMAYR Vincent 1991 AUT Head

6 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA Nordica

7 512269 ODERMATT Marco 1997 SUI Stoeckli

8 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN Head

9 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT Head

10 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 GER Salomon

11 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR Atomic

12 54009 WALDER Christian 1991 AUT Salomon

13 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER Atomic

14 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA Head

15 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI Head

16 512182 MEILLARD Loic 1996 ON Rossignol

17 194364 PINTURAULT Alexis 1991 FRA Head

18 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ITA Rossignol

19 422310 SEJERSTED Adrian Smiseth 1994 NOR Atomic

20 6190176 BAILET Matthieu 1996 FRA Salomon

21 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT Fischer

22 54371 BABINSKY Stefan 1996 AUT Head

23 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN Atomic

24 512042 KRYENBUEHL Urs 1994 SUI Fischer

25 54445 HAASER Raphael 1997 AUT Fischer

26 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI Fischer

27 511896 MURISIER Justin 1992 SUI Head

28 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA Atomic

29 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER Head

30 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN Head

31 191740 CLAREY Johan 1981 FRA Head

32 6290845 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA Head

33 54157 DANKLMAIER Daniel 1993 AUT Atomic

34 511981 WEBER Ralph 1993 SUI Head

35 533866 NYMAN Steven 1982 USA Fischer

36 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER Head

37 194650 PICCARD Roy 1993 FRA Rossignol

38 6293831 FRANZONI Giovanni 2001 ITA Rossignol

39 194495 FAIVRE Mathieu 1992 FRA Head

40 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI Atomic

41 53975 HEMETSBERGER Daniel 1991 AUT Fischer

42 104468 READ Jeffrey 1997 CAN Atomic

43 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA Fischer

44 561255 CATER Martin 1992 SLO Stoeckli

45 511638 TUMLER Thomas 1989 ON Stoeckli

46 194873 SARRAZIN Cyprien 1994 FRA Rossignol

47 6293164 FRANZOSO Matteo 1999 ITA Atomic

48 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO Salomon

49 934643 GOLDBERG Jared 1991 USA Head

50 6190687 LORIOT Florian 1998 FRA Rossignol

51 103865 PHILP Trevor 1992 CAN Rossignol

52 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO Atomic

53 202345 SCHWAIGER Dominik 1991 GER Head

54 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA Fischer

55 6531444 ARVIDSSON Erik 1996 USA Head

56 104537 ALEXANDER Cameron 1997 CAN Rossignol

57 104539 SEGER Riley 1997 CAN Rossignol

58 422403 ROEA Henrik 1995 NOR Nordica

59 350095 PFIFFNER Marco 1994 LIE Fischer

Welcome friends of OA Sport to the LIVE LIVE text of the first super-G in Bormio. Twenty-four hours ago the Stelvio crowned Dominik Paris, the most successful man ever on the slope of the Alta Valtellina and today we can hope for another great result from our veteran.

The team performance of the blue group will be decisive in view of Beijing 2022: Italy has only insured itself for now seven places out of eleven available boxes and it is necessary to pursue great placings on several fronts to enlarge the contingent that will take part in the Olympic trip. Matteo Marsaglia and Mattia Casse must follow up on yesterday’s good performance while Christof Innerhofer is called to redeem a rather opaque start to the season.

The man to beat in today’s super-G is undoubtedly the World Cup leader Marco Odermatt, second surprise in the free. Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde also has a good chance of getting on the podium as well as the team leaders of the Austrian team Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr, lackluster between the wide doors of the Stelvio.

Departure set at 11.30 exactly. Through the LIVE LIVE text edited by OA Sport you can follow all the updates in real time, we hope to tell you about another exciting day from the legendary Stelvio in Bormio!

