it starts at 5 euros

Ryanair, tickets at 5 euros for over 340 destinations in Europe on the occasion of Cyber ​​Monday. This is a promotion not to be missed.

We left Black Friday behind, but today is the last day of sales that you can take advantage of before the Christmas holidays: the Cyber ​​Monday. Taking advantage of this day of promotions, the airline Ryanair she literally went crazy with a series of mind-boggling offers. What are we talking about? Over 340 routes in Europe with tickets at an incredible price: 5 euros!

Ryanair’s Cyber ​​Monday

We are in a particular historical period, we know. A time when travel is not our priority, despite being always adored and beautiful. The pandemic scares us, gives us doubts and we ask ourselves how to travel without problems. Airlines like Ryanair ask themselves to increase sales. And one way is to make incredible deals, like that of the Cyber ​​Monday with tickets for only 5 euros to travel from 7 January to 18 February 2022. Of course, to be able to take advantage of the 5 euro tickets you have to adapt a little to the dates and times, but the destinations are so many and really interesting!

How long does it last and where can you travel?

But you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this promotion because it will last only today, Monday 29 November 2021. But what are the most interesting and mouth-watering destinations?

The most interesting destinations to reach with the Rynair promo

It starts with a flight from Milan to Finland for just 5 euros. If you prefer the heat, always at this incredible price you can fly to Lanzarote, Vienna or Morocco to breathe some magical oriental atmosphere.

From Rome instead with only 5 euros and this incredible Ryanair offer for Cyber ​​Monday you could visit Tallin in Estonia, or taste mind-boggling wines in Bordeaux in France. From Bari, on the other hand, you can reach many Italian destinations, while from Bologna Cyprus or Zaragoza await you, always only for 5 euros.