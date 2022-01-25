it starts from 15.99 euros per month at 5 Giga speed- Corriere.it

Iliad presented its awaited offer for Internet connectivity at home, based on the fiber optic network. What many call (improperly) the offer for “wifi”. The French operator arrived in Italy in 2018 and has conquered in three and a half years so far 8.5 million customers in Italy. Now the relaunch on optical fiber with the same philosophy already successfully used in 4G and 5G connectivity. Benedetto Levi, the CEO of Iliad Italia, recalled how the entry into the Italian market has been disruptive in many respects: Iliad has put a lot of pressure on the competition, thanks to offers rich in Gigabyte (“In 2018 the average was 8 GB per month, we started with 30 GB and gradually raised the bar. Today the market average is 7 times that of 2018 “recalled Levi) and with very aggressive prices. The other component of the Iliad recipe in Italy was the search for clear, transparent offers, “forever”, that is to say without changes in the rates at a later date.

The aggressive offer for home connections From these guidelines Iliad also moved to activate its “wifi” offer on optical fiber. “We did our homework – said Levi -, studying the commercial details of the competition. We have had a request from customers to do on fiber what we have done on mobile ”.

And the offer put in place by Iliad very aggressive. It starts from 15.99 euros per month for those already Iliad customers on mobile phones, which go up to 23.99 euros for those who don’t. The proposal concerns only “pure” fiber connections (FTTH) and available for 7.5 million homes and over 250 cities, those reached by the Open Fiber network with which Iliad has entered into an agreement.



Iliad fiber travels at 5 Giga per second Iliad has developed his own router, called Iliadbox: circular design and connectivity up to 5 Gigabits per second (in download, while they are 0.7 in upload). At € 1.99 a month, you can rent an Extender to take wifi where it doesn’t reach, in large homes or offices. Meanwhile, CEO Levi did not enter into the merits of the talks, reported by the Reuters agency first, between Iliad and Vodafone to unite the Italian activities: Let’s go ahead alone, as we have done in the last 3 and a half years, the number said. 1 of Iliad Italia.

