it starts with Stefano Pioli

There is great anticipation in the house Milan for the derby againstInter, which could give a very important response to the ambitions of the two teams in the race for the Scudetto.

Milan-Inter, will it be the Scudetto derby?

In fact, if the obligation to win will be all about the reigning champions, who are seven points behind their cousins ​​who occupy the top of the standings together with the Naples, it is clear that if Milan bowed their eleventh victory in twelve league games and the third in a very high-ranking clash after those against Lazio and Rome, Stefano Pioli’s team would fully advance their candidacy for the championship. All after having already drawn against Juventus and in view of a second part of the first round calendar that would present only one other direct match, against Napoli.

The club and the fans are fully satisfied with the performance of the team, which is repeating the good things done in the last season and in general since the post lockdown. The disappointing progress in the Champions League, with the elimination after the group stage that seems very close, represents the only blemish, but it is framed in a phase of growth for a young group and for the most part rookies at the highest levels in Europe.

Milan, the renewal campaign is underway: there is a proposal for Theo Hernandez

So in Via Rossi we are already thinking about the future and in particular about the renewals of the most important contracts with an imminent expiry.

Absorbed now the inevitable farewell of Franck Kessié, after the negotiations for the extension were interrupted in the face of the high demands of the player’s representative Frank Atangana, work is being done in order to prevent the same scenario from happening again for Theo Hernandez.

The French winger has achieved a very high level performance in Milan to the point of being considered one of the top in Europe in his role and convincing the France coach Didier Deschamps to recall him to the national team. Under contract with the Rossoneri until 2024 for 1.5 million per season, Theo is in the crosshairs of several top European clubs, for this reason the Maldini-Massara duo would have already put an upcoming meeting with the player’s agent on their agenda: a proposal from 3.5 million net, but the counterpart is pushing for four million.

Milan also renews Stefano Pioli

Not only that, because the long-awaited renewal for Stefano Pioli. The only coach of the top Italian clubs expiring in June, the Emilian coach is about to receive a proposal for an extension with an increase in his salary, which is currently equal to 2.5 million net.

As reported by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, between the parties there would be a clause for a tacit renewal for the same amount, but the company wants to make the coach feel its confidence with an updated proposal with a higher wage. We will talk about it after the derby during the Serie A break. Maybe after giving a further push to the ambitions of Inter’s bis-Scudetto.

OMNISPORT