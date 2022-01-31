It stinks as a health warning: 5 bad body odors you shouldn’t underestimate

Symptoms of poor health also pass through the sense of smell: the bad smells that the body sometimes gives off could be signs of pathologies

The topic may be a little embarrassing, but a unpleasant odor can be a warning of health problems. Generally, unpleasant odors disappear after showering or cleaning the teeth, in case of bad breath; the problem is when these bad smells persist, because they can be a sign that something is wrong.

Here you are five body odors that shouldn’t be ignored, as they can be a sign of some diseases.

Fruity breath

If you notice or if someone warns you that you have a fruity smell in the breath, this could be a sign of diabetes. This symptom is due to diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication of the disease.

There ketoacidosis diabetic occurs when the body has a drop in insulin, or a spike in blood sugar. As the body is unable to obtain energy properly, it starts breaking down fatty acids as compensation. One of the resulting products is acetone, which can leave a fruity odor on your breath.

This condition can cause frequent vomiting and urination, resulting in fluid loss and even death. therefore, if you notice this odor in your breath, associated with other symptoms, such as fatigue, blurred vision And weight loss for no reason, the advice is to always consult a doctor.

Bad odor of the feet

The bad foot odor it is very embarrassing, as it is usually associated with poor hygiene. This, however, is not entirely true as the cause of foot odor could be the athlete’s foot.

It is about a fungal infection, a ringworm, which can be easily transmitted to other parts of the body or to other people by touching or sharing shoes, towels, and bedding. For this reason, it is always safer to use flip flops when showering or attending places such as gyms. Therefore, if you notice that in addition to the bad smell your feet have dry skin around the fingers, redness And blisters, a dermatologist should be consulted to diagnose and treat the infection. (Read also: From cracked heel to swelling, what do your feet say about your health?)

I smelled worse than usual

When the feces smell more unpleasant than usual, could indicate a ‘intolerance to lactose. Other symptoms of this problem are:

abdominal bloating

gas

decrease in stool consistency.

Lactose intolerance occurs when the small intestine is unable to produce enough of thelactase enzyme and, therefore, it is unable to digest lactose. In this way, the lactose does not pass into the bloodstream, but into the colon, where it is fermented by intestinal bacteria. The result of this process is precisely the most unpleasant odor in the stool.

Strong-smelling urine

The urinary tract infections they can lead to the production of urine with a pungent odor. This happens when bacteria like Escherichia coli they enter the urethra and multiply in the bladder, causing an infection. UTIs are more common in women than men because the urethra is shorter, making it easier for bacteria to enter. So, if you notice a different smell in your urine, be sure to see a doctor.

Bad breath

Do you have good oral hygiene habits and always brush your teeth before bed, but your morning breath is still very unpleasant? This could be a sign of sleep apnea, a disorder that causes people to stop breathing sporadically while they sleep.

Sleep apnea can lead to excessive snoring, causing you to breathe through your mouth at night. This ends up drying out the oral mucosa, which it favors the multiplication of bacteria and the production of sulphurous gas. If your morning breath is accompanied by sleepiness and excessive snoring, it is worth seeing a doctor. In addition to presenting these unpleasant symptoms, sleep apnea has been linked to heart disease, hypertension And diabetes.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

T.i might be interested in: