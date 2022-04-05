“It strikes me that in Guatemala you win a classic and in the other they are asking you to leave” – Prensa Libre

In an interview with Tigo Sports, the Paraguayan said that respects what people can say but is not aware of what is posted on social media.

The defeat of Municipal in the Classic 320 against Communications hit the pride not only of the players and coaching staff, but also of the scarlet fans who on social networks have requested the resignation of José Saturnino Cardozo.

It strikes me that in Guatemala you win a classic and in the other they are asking you to leave I don’t work for the networks. I work for Municipal, although we always respect what people can say. The subject of social networks does not move me, we are professionals, we know what we want and we respect the history of the club, said the Paraguayan.

Municipal suffered its fifth defeat in the Closing Tournament and is in sixth position with 23 points.

Cardozo made a brief analysis of what the game was against the reds’ staunch rival, in which he highlighted the good start of his rival and the options they had to score and they were not accurate.

They (Communications) started very well, they scored a circumstantial goal, then we settled in, we had the opportunity to tie the game and we didn’t. I tell my players that this is about scoring goals, in a classic you never notice if you play well or badly. The classics have to be won, it hurts us to lose, we did not come for that, we lacked a little more play, we have to be very cold in that aspect, we lacked mobility and calmness to handle the ball and even so we had a chance to tie the game .

At the same time, he emphasized that they are in an area that can allow them to fight at the top and also turned the page and focuses on his next match against Sololá on Wednesday.