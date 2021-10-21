News

it surpasses the Swiss Franc and becomes the 13th currency in the world

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The new all-time high of Bitcoin has kicked off a real sprint for cryptocurrency. There virtual currency has in fact overtaken the Swiss Franc and has become the 13th largest currency in the world by market capitalization.

As we show in the graph at the bottom, published by the Independent, the Bitcoin slightly detached the Swiss Franc by capitalization, and placed just behind the Brazilian Real. It is also interesting to note that Ethereum is also in the top 25, which represents the second most important cryptocurrency in the market and has surpassed the Indonesian Rupiah.

The Bitcoin rally kicked off a few weeks ago, and led to one cryptocurrency price growth by 50% since early October, thanks to a series of positive news for the sector. Just a few days ago, the first Bitcoin EFT debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.

Loading...
Advertisements

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 64,899.31, which is 0.76% higher than 24 hours ago, while Ethereum records a 6.79% boost and is trading at $ 4,209.16, with an increase on a weekly basis of 12.88% compared to the previous seven days. The whole market is obviously growing.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

877
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
705
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
659
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
541
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
484
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
449
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
379
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
340
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
295
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
291
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top