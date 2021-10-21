it surpasses the Swiss Franc and becomes the 13th currency in the world

The new all-time high of Bitcoin has kicked off a real sprint for cryptocurrency. There virtual currency has in fact overtaken the Swiss Franc and has become the 13th largest currency in the world by market capitalization.

As we show in the graph at the bottom, published by the Independent, the Bitcoin slightly detached the Swiss Franc by capitalization, and placed just behind the Brazilian Real. It is also interesting to note that Ethereum is also in the top 25, which represents the second most important cryptocurrency in the market and has surpassed the Indonesian Rupiah.

The Bitcoin rally kicked off a few weeks ago, and led to one cryptocurrency price growth by 50% since early October, thanks to a series of positive news for the sector. Just a few days ago, the first Bitcoin EFT debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.

Loading... Advertisements

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 64,899.31, which is 0.76% higher than 24 hours ago, while Ethereum records a 6.79% boost and is trading at $ 4,209.16, with an increase on a weekly basis of 12.88% compared to the previous seven days. The whole market is obviously growing.