It takes 10 series like Squid Game

Analysts at Digital TV Research have predicted a collapse in subscribers over the next five years, to the point of favoring Disney + as the world’s leading streaming service. The only solution for Netflix? Produce 10 top-rated series like Squid Game over the next five years. Difficult, but not impossible.

Everyone is talking about Squid Game, the South Korean series revelation of the last month, and therefore everyone is talking about Netflix. But – according to some people, to put it to Joe Pesci in “The Irishman” – analysts at Digital Tv Research have predicted a collapse in subscribers over the next five years, to the point of favoring Disney + as the world’s leading streaming service. The only solution for Netflix? Produce 10 top-rated series like Squid Game over the next five years.

The analysis

Digital TV Research shared its prediction in a report detailing the number of subscribers expected for Disney + and Netflix in 2026. It is estimated that Disney’s on-demand service is expected to reach 284.2 million in 2026. Netflix, on the other hand, is expected to have 270.7 million subscribers in 2026, down from a previous estimate of 286 million. Three platforms will control almost half of the world’s subscriptions: “Disney will be the winner, Netflix will be overtaken in 2025” the report says. Among other operators: Amazon Prime Video will reach 243 million customers. AppleTV will not grow by much: there will be only 35 million subscribers in the world by 2026.

The most viewed Netflix TV series

Unlike all the other operators, however, Netflix has a huge card to play and it is that of pervasiveness. No other TV series is able to attract attention and influence debate like a Netflix series. The thought goes to the recent case of Squid Game, in the original language and without Italian dubbing, seen in our country as in all the other 190 where the service is available. In addition to Squid Game, the other most viewed TV series also did very well: Bridgerton, Lupine, Cobra Kai. Among the most viewed films in the world: Bird Box with Sandra Bullock and Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth. Netflix needs to continue investing if it is to maintain its current record.


