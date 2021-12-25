“It takes 12 hours brisk walking just to work off the Christmas lunch”: the study

Tortellini in broth, stuffed capon, lasagna, lamb, but also pandoro and panettone. Just to name them, our mouth is watering. These are some of the most famous dishes of the Christmas tradition, and in a few hours at least one of them will be on our tables. Resisting is difficult. So, every year, we get up from the table with a full stomach and an increasing sense of guilt. Precisely on this issue the British Dietetic Association estimates the consumption of about 6 thousand calories per person on Christmas day alone, almost 3 thousand calories per meal.

The challenge, once the holidays are over, will be to try to dispose of everything we have gobbled up in these days. A professor of behavioral medicine, Amanda Daley, he made a very precise calculation. For an adult weighing around 84 kilograms, this would take approximately 12 hours of walking at a constant pace to dispose of a Christmas meal (lunch or dinner). It would mean cdrive for 80 kilometers. Clearly, these are partial data that can vary by age, weight, constitution and… portions!

(Almost) none of us will probably be able to walk 50 miles to work off the Christmas lunch, but what the experts recommend is a lot of physical exercise. Long walks, jogging in the open air, a bike ride, but also a trip to the gym can help us. And then, in the following days, it is advisable to drink water, and green light for fruit and vegetables.