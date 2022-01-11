it takes 500 hours to complete it … 60 times, word of Flying Wild Hog – Nerd4.life

With a post on Twitter, the folks at Flying Wild Hog have revealed that they will be needed well 500 hours for Complete Shadow Warrior 3 60 times. A bizarre statement and one that obviously is a joke against Dying Light 2 and the estimate made by Techland to complete it 100%.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, a few days ago Techland announced that to complete Dying Light 2: Stay Human it will take 500 hours. A disproportionate amount of time that made several players turn up their noses, to the point that the developers were forced to better explain their estimate, specifying that the hours required are based on the time needed to complete everything 100% and then adding that it only takes 20 hours to complete the main quest.

The Dying Light 2 case has caused a lot of discussion these days and apparently Flying Wild Hog has decided to take advantage of the situation to show off with Shadow Warrior 3 with a deliberately ironic tweet. After all, the team has shown in the past a certain comic streak, even joking about the postponement of their own game by dedicating the “Official 2022 Delay Trailer” to it.

That said, if we take Flying Wild Hog’s estimate to be true, Shadow Warrior 3 will be required to complete just over 8 hours, which is a length in line with the previous chapters of the series, if we exclude the extras.

Shadow Warrior 3 is currently in development for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with a retail launch expected by the end of 2022. More details on the game and release date will come “soon”.