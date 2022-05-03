It takes 75 minutes of walking a week to beat depression

Walking for just over an hour a week not only keeps you fit, but also fights depression: here are the secrets of walking.

Not only physical, but also and above all mental well-being. Walking, alone or in company, is a physical activity that has extraordinary “powers” on the person: it contributes to weight loss in excess, it allows to to relax while doing fatigueit also has an impact on ours mental health And mental. Walking for a certain amount of minutes each week indeed contributes to stave off depressiona phenomenon that especially after the Covid 19 pandemic, between social distances and isolations and difficult relationships, has begun to manifest itself in a very important way in citizens of all ages, from the youngest to the elderly.

So, do physical activity it always pays off. A sedentary life involves a greater risk to run into physical difficulties and problems of various kinds (those cardiac especially), so staying on the move is always the right solution. It is not a practice that involves an exaggerated expenditure of time (it is a subjective decision), it can be carried out practically anywhere and can be shared, with friends or animals, or carried out alone, with a relaxing walk to take some time For themselves. If carried out in such a way quick And sustained however, the benefits can be important.

A walk against depression: here is the secret, just over an hour a week is enough

To ward off the depression from our lives we need to keep fit: in particular, they are useful 75 minutes to week of walking, to stay active and ensure that the bad thoughts and difficulties of the moment are at least set aside for a moment. But how did this conclusion come about? The study was carried out by the researchers of theCambridge Universitywho focused precisely on the benefits of constant walking and on the impact it has on our life and mental health, as well as obviously all the positive aspects related to physical fitness.

That of the British wanted takes the name of observational research and was published on JAMA Psychiatry. Specifically, a total of 190,000 adults, of which 28,000 suffering from depression which, by now, is defined as a real disease. What the researchers discovered was incredible: it emerged that adults who move carefully but not constantly have a fifth less likely to have problems related to depressive aspectswhile those who do a full timetherefore dedicating great care and dedication to us, they have a risk reduced by 25%. But there’s more: the scientists added that one too small amount physical exercise, and in particular walking, can have what is called a “substantial benefit” for people’s mental health. This is because, thanks to the movement, the release of endorphinschemicals related precisely to the part of the Welfare.

The study was conducted by the epidemiologist Matthew Pearce who together with colleagues noted that “a case of depression out of nine could have been prejudiced if everyone in the population had been active at the current level health recommendations“. Among these, of course, there is the performance of a physical activity that is not necessarily constant, but at least present in people’s lives. But there is more, because the depression it can also be the fruit of one hereditary predispositionhere then is that simply 35 minutes of physical activity in average a day seems to be enough for neutralize the risk of falling (or relapsing) into depression. But even before the English study another one had been carried out, this time in the United States: in detail, it was conducted at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) of Boston and published in the journal Depression and Anxiety. In general, the sports practice can lead to the minimum risk of a new depressive episode in those who already suffer from the disorder and seem to respond well to the contrast of genetic risk of depression. Disease is therefore not a sure destiny to which those who are predisposed certainly meet, but rather a correct lifestyle and a healthy diet can make a decisive contribution to combating these diseases, greatly improving people’s life.







