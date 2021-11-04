It takes a Bretton Woods for Bitcoin – CorriereQuotidiano.it

On September 7, El Salvador decided to adopt bitcoin as its state currency. According to observers, this was a rash move, especially due to the amateurish nature of the operation wanted by the government. However, amid enthusiasm and protests, other countries are also discussing it. The reason is said: since 2016 the number of people trading in crypto assets – cryptographic digital goods and services – has risen by 587% and the capitalization value of this market has exceeded 2 trillion dollars. Virtual coins have become almost 6000 and the apps to manage them are among the most downloaded on the web.

Ordinary people now use cryptocurrencies for the most disparate purposes and governments around the world are looking for solutions to allow an orderly development useful for the creation of new business models. With a possible setback: China and the United States are in dialogue to ban cryptocurrencies deemed a threat to the global financial system. A theme on which they do not have a definitive and unanimous position.

When on 5 October bitcoin exceeded the psychological threshold of 50 thousand dollars (today it is well over 60 thousand), returning to the values ​​of the Salvadoran announcement, a report by Bank of America changed the cards: the analysts in charge of the report written that “the opportunities may be greater than what skeptics expect”.

In any case, outlawing cryptocurrencies would be a difficult result to achieve due to the very nature of the blockchain and digital coins who live thanks to it, but in the meantime it has led the Central Bank of China to ask for a ask a ban on their production and dissemination.

But the problems do not end there for the digital world born from the inventiveness of Satoshi Nakamoto who wanted an electronic currency to revolutionize the world of global exchanges.

On September 23, a cyber attack compromised the site bitcoin.org replacing the entire site with a scam promising free bitcoins. It had already happened with the hacking of the Twitter profiles of Gates and Obama, but every day there are scams and complaints related to the cryptocurrency market. In August, there was a theft of $ 600 million worth of bitcoin, partly returned, greater than the $ 400 million that hit Japan’s Mt.Gox exchange in 2014. What’s going on?

DIGITAL THEFT

It happens that while once thieves stole gold, cash and jewelry, today they steal cryptographic codes that represent virtual currencies. And so crypto-malware, scams and scams via social media multiply to obtain private keys and open their wallets, the virtual wallets in which digital currencies are contained.

But first it happened that someone had stolen the computer machines needed to create bitcoins, the digital currency par excellence. Since this currency is not “minted” by banks or central bodies, but thanks to an algorithm resident on a computer through the mining, a complex set of mathematical calculations, whoever wanted to steal them, stole the computational power to produce them.

It happened in 2018 in Iceland, and the blame was attributed to the unfaithful keeper of one moneyfarm, a virtual coin factory, from which 600 graphics cards and other hardware necessary for mining the cryptocurrency disappeared overnight. Then it turned out who the authors were more than one and that the thefts had been different.

Unverified sources claimed that those machines ended up in China where someone thought of getting rich by creating cryptocurrencies by taking advantage of the poor regulation and low cost of energy in the country. Today, in 2021, however, everyone is fleeing the Chinese Central Bank’s decision to outlaw cryptocurrencies and the path has been reversed. Cryptocurrency companies are trying to bring their equipment back to the West, to the United States, Canada and Scandinavia. Shipping costs, tripled with the pandemic, make it inexpensive to bring graphics cards and cryptocurrency mining equipment back to containers by sea where their production is still profitable. For this reason, the companies that manage moneyfarms to “undermine” cryptocurrencies aim at Caucasian countries where energy is cheap and create partnerships with nuclear power plants that they are unable to sell their energy stocks.

HOW BITCOINS ARE PRODUCED

Let’s explain it better. The process for issuing new bitcoins is called “mining” for an analogy with gold mining but in reality it is a process that uses the computing power of computers to process transactions on the blockchain, secure the network and keep all operations synchronized in the open source system which records them in an equal or peer to peer logic. The production of bitcoin is a side effect of this process, of which in fact it represents the reward.

Unlike gold mining, therefore, the production of bitcoin is a sort of prize in exchange for services useful for the functioning of a secure payment network, the reason behind the invention of Bitcoin, and for this reason it will still be necessary even after the last bitcoin has been mined.

And yet, miners who only want this digital gold, indifferent to the functionality of the exchange network, decide whether or not to extract it when it is convenient: if the price of bitcoin is low and the costs of mining are high, they can stop doing it. This is why they operate according to a logic of scale and mine coins in countries where the cold climate and the low cost of energy make it profitable.

Just to give an example and understand, if it costs 8,000 dollars to mine a bitcoin and its exchange value is 11,000 it may be worth it, but if it costs more, who pays the bills of a process that everyone considers energy-intensive for the amount of electricity. electricity that consumes?

STAR PRICES

In recent months, however, bitcoin and all the other cryptocurrencies have been on a roller coaster of value, with prices rising and falling according to market trends influenced by political and economic events. It will continue to happen.

In recent years we have witnessed a dizzying increase in the number of existing cryptocurrencies, about 6000 have been counted, with bitcoin and ether at the top. But what is astounding have been the increases in the market value of bitcoin. Today a single bitcoin is worth $ 63,000 after hitting a peak of nearly $ 65,000 in the middle July was of about $ 30 thousand. In short, not bad for a coin whose initial value was set on the basis of the cost of two pizzas with tomato sauce.

Behind these price hikes there have been commercial and speculative decisions – think of Elon Musk’s hesitation about the possibility of buying his Tesla using cryptocurrencies – but also the United Nations reports that have highlighted how they are used by cyber-criminals based in Iran and Russia to pay for cyber attacks or to launder money and finance Kim Jong Un’s North Korean nuclear program.

Finally, coming to the boom in ransomware attacks of our day, the e-money ransom demand made by self-styled hackers against companies, states and organizations to “free” data encrypted with their ransomware has led many to believe that “probably without cryptocurrencies this thriving illegal market would not exist ”as the famous cybersecurity expert Bruce Schneier told Italian Tech.

Yet there are many non-governmental organizations that fight for privacy like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and against corruption as Wikileaks who accept bitcoin donations to achieve justice and transparency without flags.

The utopia of Satoshi Nakamoto, the alleged inventor of Bitcoin – whoever he is, a fictional person, a government body or a group of aliens – to create a payment system frictionless among peers to circumvent the impositions of Central Banks, for now it seems “unstoppable”, even if an English court has ordered the white paper that sanctioned the birth to be removed from Bitcoin.org debitcoin and signed by Satoshi Nakamoto, at the request of Craig Wright, the person who has repeatedly claimed to be the inventor.

In any case, cryptocurrencies are changing the world and for this reason they are under observation by all supervisory bodies, so much so that on October 1st, during a conference in Cagliari, the president of our Consob , Professor Paolo Savona, said that it is time to think of a new Bretton Woods to address the problems posed by cryptocurrencies globally, as “Cryptocurrencies create purchasing power and influence consumption, investments, exports and imports and are they become a matter of conflict between states and loosening international, economic and political cooperation, precisely when the need to govern a securities market that moves into the infosphere increases ”.

Source www.repubblica.it