It Takes Two: A host of details on the Amazon film, with perhaps… Dwayne Johnson

The Rock in a feature film adaptation of It Takes Two, this is news that we did not expect in the least in the world. And yet, it may come true: the Variety site has just published a long article full of details on this feature film directly concocted for Amazon.

It Takes Two, soon on all screens

The advent of an It Takes Two film is not a surprise: we were already talking about it a few months ago, the company dj2 Entertainment having recovered the rights and having signed a deal with Amazon, making the latter a decision maker important. In other words, we already knew that an adaptation of the Game of the Year 2021 was going to see the light of day on Prime Video, but on the other hand, we did not know that the site was so advanced.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock



The information comes to us from the site varietywhich has just published a long article filled with unpublished details. To the production therefore, dj2 Entertainment but also Seven Bucks Productions, the latter organization being led by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, all alongside Amazon Studios. This is precisely why, “according to several sources” of the English-speaking site, “The Rock” could appear in the cast of the film. In what role, on the other hand… that’s another story.

A frame faithful to the video game

And since we are talking about the story, a first synopsis is already given to us: the film will take up the plot of the video game, namely that of May and Cody, in full divorce and finding themselves trapped in the body of rag dolls after a spell cast by their own daughter. The opportunity to venture into the house and the garden from a new angle in order to find a solution to this major problem, which is definitely unfortunate.

Joseph Fares, director of It Takes Two



On the script side, it is obviously Pat Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic, the movie and Sonic 2, the movie) who are named, also taking on the role of executive producers. Also in the executive production, we can highlight the presence of Stephan Bugaj on the side of dj2 Entertainment while Dmitri M. Johnson and Dan Jevons are in the main production. Also and above all, let’s point out the involvement of Josef Fares (the director of It Takes Two himself) and Oskar Wolontis, both of Hazelight Studios, also as executive producers!

Companies specializing in blockbusters… and video games

Rampage, a film adaptation of the eponymous 1986 arcade game



For information, Seven Buck Productions is a company behind several big blockbusters : Red Notice, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji Next Level, Welcome to the Jungle, Skyscraper, Hobbs and Shaw, Rampage or even soon the DC Domics movie “Black Adam”. Short, a lot of big budget films in which Dwayne Johnson plays each time: in other words, it should not be surprised if his name is on the poster of It Takes Two.

At last, dj2 Entertainment has already given birth to several adaptations of video games for the cinema: the last two Sonic precisely, but also soon the Tomb Raider animated series for Netflix, currently in the making. The company is planning other projects in the future, particularly on behalf of Amazon, and not least since there is talk of a Disco Elysium series and a Sleeping Dogs movie.

No release window is mentioned for the film It Takes Two has been advancedbut the work seems in any case to be well under way.