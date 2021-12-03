It Takes Two denounced by Take Two for infringement of the trademark – Nerd4.life

In a kind of bizarre tongue twister, It Takes Two it was accused by Take Two of trademark infringement belonging to the company, obviously with regard to the name of the game which would refer too directly to that of the publisher.

Although it may be funny, it seems that Take Two is very serious about the matter: continuing in its tireless legal activity, which lately has led to the battle against modders and other guilty parties of having touched his properties, the American company has also accused the Hazelight team of having infringed the rights to the Take Two trademark in the choice of the title assigned to the remarkable game of Josef Fares.

To be sure, the Take Two request reached the developers already a few months ago, shortly after the launch of It Takes Two, but the matter apparently is progressing and has gone public in the meantime.

Hazelight has already had to give up the possibility of owning the title rights of their great cooperative action puzzle, but Take Two doesn’t seem to have stopped.

The team of Josef Fares he said he “cannot comment on the ongoing legal disputes”, but also that he hopes that “everything can be resolved”. There are still no official comments from Take Two on the matter, so let’s wait to see how it will develop. Meanwhile, It Take Two has sold more than three million copies with data updated to October, and is currently nominated in several categories at The Game Awards 2021 including the main one, the Game of the Year.