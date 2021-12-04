It Takes Two had to surrender to the GTA publisher

Eventually Hazelight Studios had to give up and dropped the It Takes Two brand. Fares’ latest video game, published by Electronic Arts, had been cited by Take-Two Interactive (publisher of GTA which has many studios and brands linked to the world of video games under its protective wing) for trademark infringement. The reason? Quite blatant: the official name of the game it is too similar to that of the publisher.

Obviously, there was never a legal confrontation. Hazelight, author of the game, has preferred to abandon the intellectual property of the brand, thus satisfying the request of Take-Two Interactive. Officially Fares and partners cannot admit anything, if not precisely the abandonment of the trademark itself, but it appears clear that behind there could be that letter from the legal department of one of the largest publishers in this industry. Questioned by Eurogamer, the figures behind Hazelight still declare themselves confident that they can reach a resolution over the next few months.

It Takes Two is just the latest victim of a legal maneuver by Take-Two Interactive that has put many US businesses in difficulty. The words “Rockstar”, “Social Club”, “Mafia”, “Civilization”, “Vice City” and many others are, at least to the publisher’s lawyers, owned by the publisher. It is clear that the list includes names that are really all too similar to those used by the studios under the umbrella of the company, but it is also true that some of these are at the limit and of very common use. To give you an idea, many restaurants or tattoo studios with the name “rockstar” have ended up under the magnifying glass.

In addition to Hazelight, Think Like A Rockstar, a brand dedicated to music, has also surrendered to Take-Two Interactive. Different speech, however, for Rockstar Ax Throwing, a club in Florida that is dedicated to throwing the ax, which wanted to oppose the decision thus starting a fight with the publisher.