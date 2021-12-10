It Takes Two is Game of the Year at The Game Awards, all winners!
At the end of the very long show of Game Awards 2021, which has reserved for us countless surprises and announcements, and of the usual performance of the orchestra, Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog has announced the winner of the most coveted award of all: to win the Best Game of the Year award was It Takes Two!
The game of Josef Fares – who picked up the award with his unrivaled enthusiasm – beat fierce competition from Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and Metroid Dread. Not only the Game of the Year, overnight were also awarded many other prizes, all equally important and useful for taking stock of the situation on the videogame year that is about to come to an end.
The Game Awards 2021: Game of the Year and All Winners
- Game of the Year – It Takes Two
- Best Game Direction – Deathloop
- Best Narrative – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Art Direction – Deathloop
- Best Score and Music – Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 …
- Best Audio Design – Forza Horizon 5
- Best Performance – Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
- Games for Impact – Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Ongoing Game – Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Indie Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Best Mobile Game – Genshin Impact
- Best Community Support – Final Fantasy XIV
- Innovation in Accessibility – Forza Horizon 5
- Best VR / AR Game – Resident Evil 4 VR
- Best Action Game – Returnal
- Best Action / Adventure Game – Metroid Dread
- Best Role Playing Game – Tales of Arise
- Best Fighting Game – Guilty Gear Strive
- Best Family Game – It Takes Two
- Best Sim / Strategy Game – Age of Empires IV
- Best Sports / Racing Game – Forza Horizon 5
- Best Multiplayer – It Takes Two
- Content Creator of the Year – Dream
- Best Debut Indie Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Most Anticipated Game – Elden Ring
- Best eSports Game – League of Legends
- Best eSports Athlete – s1mple
- Best eSports Team – Natus Vincere
- Best eSports Coach – kkOma
- Best eSports Event – 2021 League of Legends World Championship
What do you think? Do you agree with the GOTY award given to It Takes Two and with the other awards decided during The Game Awards? Tell us yours in the comments!