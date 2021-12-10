It Takes Two is Game of the Year at The Game Awards, all winners!

At the end of the very long show of Game Awards 2021, which has reserved for us countless surprises and announcements, and of the usual performance of the orchestra, Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog has announced the winner of the most coveted award of all: to win the Best Game of the Year award was It Takes Two!

The game of Josef Fares – who picked up the award with his unrivaled enthusiasm – beat fierce competition from Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and Metroid Dread. Not only the Game of the Year, overnight were also awarded many other prizes, all equally important and useful for taking stock of the situation on the videogame year that is about to come to an end.

The Game Awards 2021: Game of the Year and All Winners

Game of the Year – It Takes Two

Best Game Direction – Deathloop

Best Narrative – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Art Direction – Deathloop

Best Score and Music – Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 …

Best Audio Design – Forza Horizon 5

Best Performance – Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

Games for Impact – Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Ongoing Game – Final Fantasy XIV

Best Indie Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Mobile Game – Genshin Impact

Best Community Support – Final Fantasy XIV

Innovation in Accessibility – Forza Horizon 5

Best VR / AR Game – Resident Evil 4 VR

Best Action Game – Returnal

Best Action / Adventure Game – Metroid Dread

Best Role Playing Game – Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game – Guilty Gear Strive

Best Family Game – It Takes Two

Best Sim / Strategy Game – Age of Empires IV

Best Sports / Racing Game – Forza Horizon 5

Best Multiplayer – It Takes Two

Content Creator of the Year – Dream

Best Debut Indie Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Anticipated Game – Elden Ring

Best eSports Game – League of Legends

Best eSports Athlete – s1mple

Best eSports Team – Natus Vincere

Best eSports Coach – kkOma

Best eSports Event – 2021 League of Legends World Championship

