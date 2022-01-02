It Takes Two is the game with the most GOTY of the year 2021, immediately above Resident Evil Village – Nerd4.life

Paul Tassi of Forbes started counting the number of GOTY, that is, of game of the year awards, received by the various video games released in 2021, discovering that he prevailed over all It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios, who took home 47, finishing above Resident Evil Village (40 awards) and Deathloop (26 awards).

Let’s read the complete ranking:

It Takes Two – 47 awards (38 from newspapers, 9 from readers) Resident Evil Village – 40 awards (23 from news organizations, 17 from readers) Deathloop – 26 awards (24 from newspapers, 2 from readers) Forza Horizon 5 – 22 awards (15 from news organizations, 7 from readers) Metroid Dread – 21 awards (20 from news organizations, 1 from readers) Halo Infinite – 19 awards (14 from newspapers, 5 from readers) Returnal – 15 awards (14 from newspapers, 1 from readers) Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – 14 Awards (13 from Newspapers, 1 from Readers) Psychonauts 2 – 10 awards (10 from newspapers) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – 8 awards

Of the 47 awards recognized so far by It Takes Two, 38 come from newspapers, while 9 from readers’ votes. It is interesting that Resident Evil Village has received more awards from the readers of the title of Fares and associates, that is 17, a sign that it has certainly sold more and that many have loved it. Paradoxically, Deathloop received more votes from the press than Village, 24 against 23, but only two from readers, thus finishing in third position.

In general, however, 2021 saw a smaller gap compared to previous years between the most awarded titles and the least awarded, a sign that there was no game capable of attracting general attention, such as The Last of Us 2 or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We will see how things go next year.