It Takes Two soon adapted to the cinema with Dwayne Johnson | Xbox One

Earlier this week, we told you about the success of video game adaptations for cinema with the example of the Sonic trilogy relaunched in 2019 or even the Minecraft film project in which Jason Momoa would play. Imagine that this trend is only being confirmed since It Takes Two, the game of the year 2021 directed by Josef Fares will also benefit from its adaptation to the cinema.

Amazon, Seven Bucks and dj2 Entertainment: a very big production to come?

This is an article published by Variety which shared with us new information on this film adaptation project publicly mentioned since last January. It Takes Two, GOTY 2021, has caused a lot of talk throughout the past year and its unique formula has left no one indifferent. The game has also exceeded 5 million sales in February.

The game produced by Josef Fares and his Hazelight teams has therefore attracted the attention of several film production houses, and not the least. It Takes Two is being adapted with dj2 Entertainment producing. Amazon Studios and Seven Bucks Productions, a box co-founded by Dwayne Johnson, are leading the project. Dwayne “The Rock” could even star in the film, but nothing is certain at this time.

Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the screenwriters of the latest Sonic films, are in charge of the adaptation and executive producers like Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis of Hazelight Studios. Dmitri M. Johnson, Stephan Bugaj and Dan Jevons produce for dj2 while Kimberly Bialek oversees production for Seven Bucks Productions.

The production house co-founded by Dwayne Johnson has notably been responsible for “Red Notice”, “Jungle Cruise” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” in recent years. dj2 has rather specialized in the adaptation of video game works with “Sonic the Hedgehog”, the animated series “Tomb Raider” on Netflix, but also with a film project based on “Sleeping Dogs”.

We don’t yet know what direction will be taken to adapt It Takes Two on the big screens, but the potential is there. As a reminder, the game follows May and Cody, a couple going through a divorce who see themselves reincarnated in two dolls made by their daughter, Rose. They will have to go through many trials by cooperating in order to regain their normal form. A strong and meaningful story that would have every chance of being a hit in the cinema.