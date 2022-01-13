‘It Takes Two’, the best of musicals on stage

An exclusive concert built on the most beautiful duets in the history of the musical, and two extraordinary and refined voices: those of Thomas Borchert and Navina Heyne, two stars of the first magnitude in European musical theater.

Here is “It Takes Two”, staged only on Saturday 15 January at 8.30 pm at the Politeama Rossetti: a truly extraordinary event that the Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia includes in the national exclusive program of “Musicals and events”.

Thomas Borchert needs no introduction: he has shone in the most important roles, in all the most prestigious European productions, he has faced the most demanding scores with vocal agility and impeccable interpretations … so much so that some composers have written specifically for his voice (it is the case of Frank Wildhorn for the musical “Il Conte di Monte Cristo”).

For fans of musicals and great music in the region he has become a darling since his first appearance, among the battlements of the Miramare Castle – where he supported the role of Der Tod / La Morte in “Elisabeth” in the memorable 2004 summer edition – and only a few months ago, in June, he was confirmed as such by the endless and well-deserved applause given to him at the Politeama at the end of his solo concert “The Piano Man”.

And if it was already evident which velvet and which interpretative ability made his voice unique, on this recent occasion the audience of the Regional Stable Theater also discovered in Thomas Borchert a pleasant and likeable entertainer. What better guide, therefore, for the itinerary through the most beautiful duets of the musical proposed by “It Takes Two” …

At his side will be Navina Heyne, with whom he shares his private life and – in this case – the stage. Berliner, she is a classy artist, excellent prose actress and sought-after musical performer who has distinguished herself in relevant international productions, including “Rock of Ages”, “Spamalot” and “Chess”.

Their voices will intertwine in an engaging and challenging, delicate and dreamlike repertoire: the curtain will rise on the song that gives the title to the concert “It Takes Two” from the musical “Into The Woods” and it will also be the way to gently remember the composer Stephen Sondheim, one of the most important of the twentieth century, recently passed away.

We will then move on to the wild rhythms of “Grease”, to the dreamy atmospheres of “Alladin” by Alan Menken and to the enchanting arias of Andrew Lloyd Webber for “The Phantom of the Opera”, a musical of which Thomas Borchert has repeatedly been an excellent protagonist.

The two artists will also allow themselves some “forays” into tradition, starting with a tribute to the operetta “Im weißen Rössl” / “Al Cavallino bianco” by Benatzky. Do not miss their interpretation of the medley from Leonard Bernstein’s masterpiece “West Side Story” of which the new film edition by Steven Spielberg was recently presented. And there will be dancing surprises taken from “Shall we Dance” or “Dirty Dancing”, the chills transmitted by the arias taken from “Jekyll & Hyde” by Wildhorn, from “Dracula” or from the magnetic “Tanz der Vampire”, and the humor of “Spamalot” or “Bonnie & Clyde”, in an exclusive and generous evening of emotions.

The show will be staged in the Assicurazioni Generali room at 8.30 pm on Saturday 15 January for the “Musical & Events” billboard. For tickets and reservations, it is advisable to contact the Politeama Rossetti Ticket Office, other usual points of sale, or via the internet on the website www.ilrossetti.it. The entrance to the hall will be allowed only to holders of “Super Green Pass” certification equipped with Ffp2 mask. Information also at the number of the Theater 040.3593511.