It Takes Two wins 3 awards, Cyberpunk 2077 none: something must mean

We have removed the check again this year at The Game Awards which, by now you know, they saw It Takes Two triumph more explosively than expected: Game of the Year, Best Family and Best Multiplayer.

Considered how much the title of Josef Fares was considered an outsider, even with us in part if you have read our analysis of the candidates, what is obtained is a result that goes beyond all expectations. An outcome by no means taken for granted, as many argue in these first hours, because this year’s selection was strange and very insidious: we risked it winning Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart until the very end.

The Game Awards are primarily an event linked to consumers and entertainment. It is no coincidence that it took place in December, and not in January as it would make sense to avoid paradoxes like that of Halo Infinite, just before the Christmas season.

If in our country the event organized by Geoff Keighley does not have a noteworthy relevance, from a global perspective, the “Game of the Year” is very high-sounding in terms of media and marketing. The winning game inevitably finds itself pushed, discovered and rediscovered, and then bought during Christmas shopping. A title like Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, considering the impact it had especially in the US, it was too greedy an assist not to be caught.

Instead he was chosen It Takes Two, a video game that necessarily needs two people to play, that it completely goes against all aesthetics, patterns and desires of the market right now.

What it should have been Cyberpunk 2077. The product we have talked about the most for 9 years now, and a year after its release, it ended up in the darkest corner of oblivion as far away as possible. It had to be the video game that it would revolutionize the industry, renewed the concept of action RPG, and marked an important step forward for the entire medium. We know history very well.

And it was eligible for Game of the Year, by the way. But not only was he not selected, he did not even win any of the categories he was selected for, namely Best Score and Music and Best Role Playing.

It Takes Two versus Cyberpunk 2077 it ended up three to zero. With these premises, is there anything that this result gives us back?

It Takes Two is the video game that defeats marketing (and therefore itself)

Geoff Keighley immediately uploaded this edition of The Game Awards with a certain hype, and don’t blame them.

Hazelight Studios and CD Projekt Red have to pay salaries the same way with the results of It Takes Two And Cyberpunk 2077, there are no differences.

We can’t repeat that by heart The Videogame generates higher earnings than those of Cinema and Music combined® only when it suits us and we need to defend ourselves from the attacks of the biased press, and then praise art when it comes to money.

Video games must be desired, and then sold. This Keighley knows it well, you know it well, those who invest in The Game Awards know it even better. The sooner you learn this concept, the sooner you become immune to any effects of the hype culture.

This does not mean that the video game market should only consist of slogans, taglines, advertisements and sponsored content, far from it. However, all this remains a very important part of the industry because, in fact, it is an industry.

In this sense The Game Awards are indeed a celebration but, a bit like in the cinema with the Academy Awards (the Oscars), they do not represent a position. Despite this, the 2021 edition is probably the one in which the event comes out with the best image of recent years.

Because if on the one hand the categories must certainly be reviewed, given that they collect videogame genres that are too distant from each other and inevitably distort judgment and results, with the victory of It Takes Two is launched a very important message on which gamers, and the industry, can reflect.

There must be marketing, always and in any case because the market does not grow if there is no one who buys, just as there must be occasions where, in parallel, reflect on the value of videogame works.

In a year we have gone from wanting to see Cyberpunk 2077 on top of the world for years to come, understandably since we have all been bewitched by the promises of CD Projekt Red, without exception, to see him win no awards and be beaten, in his own year, by a product like It Takes Two.

Despite all the problems that the video game industry finds itself having, at a commercial, productive and working level, on occasions like these it manages to show that, perhaps, year after year continues to mature.

It recognizes errors, assimilates them, and in the most commercial and media event of the year it rewards the least commercial and media video game of the season. The Game Awards 2021 that have been less discussed for many years now, why the video game as a work has defeated marketing for once. Also winning a little against his idiosyncrasies.

It is known, after all, that in the hero’s journey the moment of revenge is when it surpasses itself, no?