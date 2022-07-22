“It taught me how far I’ve come as a singer”: Amanda Seyfried auditioned for Wicked

UNITED STATES-. In a recent interview with backstage, amanda seyfried revealed that she had also auditioned to play the role of Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit musical. Broadway Wicked. The role was finally awarded to Ariana Grandewho has said numerous times that it was always his dream to bring that character to life.

“Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth in The Dropout, on weekends I would audition in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked, because I loved it so much I was like, ‘You know what? Yes, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give you my Sunday,'” he said. Seyfriedwho earned a nomination for Emmy for his performance in The Dropout.

“I literally leaned back while playing the hardest part of my life. But I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to show. Because ever since Les Miz, I was like, ‘I need to be better. I need to do better.’ So whatever happens musically, I’m finally ready.” Seyfried.

Amanda Seyfried played Cosette in the adaptation of Les Misérables

In fact, amanda seyfried assured that his love for wicked goes back a long way, and said he had been “campaigning for Wicked for five years.” “I’ve never been more ready to hit those notes,” she said. In addition to Ariana Grande as Glinda, the film adaptation of the musical will also feature a performance by Cynthia Erivo like Elphaba.

The film adaptation of wicked will be led by Jon M Chu, who announced that this will consist of two films that will be released “in successive Christmas holidays starting in December 2024.” The film was originally scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021, but due to production delays related to COVID-19, it was pushed back.



