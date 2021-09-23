It took Leonardo DiCaprio five months to say yes to the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up

During a recent promotional interview Adam McKay, screenwriter and director of the new Netflix film Don’t Look Up, has revealed some background on his prestigious cast, which will boast Academy Awards Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence.

“I’ve known Jen for a long time. ‘One of the first times we met was in Los Angeles, when she was something like seventeen, maybe eighteen. She loved ‘Stepbrothers at 40’, so when her agent asked her which director she wanted to meet … she probably wasn’t happy to hear her answer: she said ‘I want to meet the guy who did’ Stepbrothers at 40 ‘!“.

McKay wrote the character of astronomer Kate Dibiasky specifically for Lawrence, and the Oscar-winning actress for Bright side he could read the full script before anyone else. The casting of Leonardo DiCaprio, on the other hand, is a completely different story.

“I think he’s a fantastic actor and I love the work he’s done, I just thought he would never accept. Firstly because, if I could only work with Martin Scorsese, I would only work with Martin Scorsese, certainly not with Adam McKay!“, McKay joked.”But apparently he really loved the script. We worked on it for a long time. It was a process that lasted about four, five months, we made changes to the character and studied different ideas. We took a break in the early quarantine period, and once we found a theoretically safe way to shoot the film with production, he agreed. I could not believe it. I’m not surprised he looks fabulous in the movie“.

For DiCaprio Don’t look up will represent the first movie for an on demand streaming service, and will be immediately followed by Apple Studios’ Killers of the Flower Moon … of course directed by Scorsese.

We remember that Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Don’t look up, but the film will most likely be released between November and December 2021 to participate in the next awards season.