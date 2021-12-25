“It took me ten years to come out, in sport gays and lesbians are still a taboo” – Corriere.it

from Daniele Disappear

The boxing champion, bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, fights for civil rights: «My friends give me insults on social media and I laugh. In Paris 2024 I want gold “

Irma Testa, the first woman boxer for Italy to participate in an Olympics (Rio 2014), but above all to win a medal, a historic bronze in Tokyo. He fights in the ring, and fights against homophobia and prejudices and «it is the most difficult challenge: sometimes friends and family send me the insults I receive on social networks. They just make me laugh. ” How’s your Christmas?



«As a family, it wouldn’t be Christmas if you weren’t in Campania, at home (in Torre Annunziata ed) “. Do you allow yourself some break in the diet?



“These days I allow myself everything.”

Typical dishes?



«Seafood, all based on fish. And then I’m crazy for pasta with maruzzielli (sea snails ed) “ What does this 2021 leave you besides the medal?



“The whole year has been crazy, even these last few days are crazy. The Olympic qualifier, four women arriving in Tokyo. An unthinkable goal even just that. And then the medal, of course … ». Many medalists in Tokyo said: “The joy fades quickly, in Italy it is immediately forgotten.” Is this the same for you?



«An Olympic medal is a stimulus to do better in the next Olympics. I live the same joy now as when they put it around my neck, nothing has faded. ” So in Paris 2024 you go for gold?



“We hope. I believe it. This Tokyo medal has given me even more stimuli. It makes me even more focused and eager to experience greater emotions ».

You hear an example for women, how many have you convinced put on gloves?



“At least in my field, yes. I receive many messages from girls who have approached boxing because they have seen the film («Butterfly ed») Or because they followed us in the championships. The women’s boxing movement is unstoppable, it is constantly growing ».

What is the life of a boxer like?



«Two workouts a day for about two hours. We are in permanent retirement, we live with the whole team and train in the technical center ». Boxing for her: a love that blossomed very early, how?



«Following my sister Lucia who was boxing. I followed her to the gym and never left there. Our parents have always let us free, they have never had prejudices or stereotypes ». Has boxing ever been useful to you outside the ring?



“Never”. There has been a lot of talk about her coming out, but she herself says it should be normal. It takes courage though.



«If after my coming out everyone had said“ but who cares ”it would have been too good, it would have been the real revolution. But unfortunately this was not the case, it is still a sensation, it is in the news. I was reading certain comments … “ Guy?



“Those of a part of people on social media, at the time when the news came out. They said: “You are in danger of extinction.” “Sport was the only thing left sacred, you entered and you are ruining it”. Very bad things ».

Did it cost you a lot to come out?



«If after ten years I have decided to do it only now it is because in sport it is still a taboo. Footballers, athletes and female athletes who claim to be gay or lesbian are still criticized. In sport it is still an untouchable theme, but in my opinion it is an environment like all the others ». He will also have received messages of support.



“Yes sure. I don’t care about negative social comments. Sometimes family and friends send me messages with offenses aimed at me and say: “But Irma, have you read?”. And I laugh, I enjoy it, because from these comments you can see ignorance, and this kind of ignorance can only make you laugh. But the offenses against me are one thing, because I have a very strong armor, another thing is aimed at young people or fragile people ». And it is they who must be protected.



“We already do not know how children and young people can react in the face of this kind of online harassment.” Do you have a partner?



“No I’m single”. Is there any athlete who inspired you in this choice to fight for civil rights?



“Actually no. Also because there are always few who take sides for a cause and basically I understand them. I did it because I felt this theme was mine and it is a delicate question. But we athletes rarely take a stand ». But as a child, did you watch boxing on TV?



“Yes, come on Youtube I was looking for the great matches that made history like Ali-Foreman. Not anymore now. I don’t watch matches on TV, I prefer something else. Maybe because I already eat bread and boxing ».

The sense of boxing for Irma Testa?



“The final embrace after a defeat or a victory: respect for the opponent, who like you makes so many sacrifices to be in that ring.” What will “Butterfly” do when he grows up?



“He wants to win, to win even more than now.”