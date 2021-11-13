it took responsibility – Corriere dell’Umbria





John confirms champion, for the second consecutive episode, de The legacy, the Rai1 quiz game conducted by Flavio Insinna and historic program that for years now precedes the 8 pm news program. The winner of the episode on Saturday 13 November, however, loses again at the Guillotine, unable to find the right solution: no prize money.





In the final game of the Guillotine he challenged fate for a prize pool of 50,000 euros after some halving that saw the initial figure of 200,000 evaporate. The words from the wire were take, height, heavy, role And politics. Giovanni tries to solve the game with the word decision, But the right word was responsibility.





At the triello Giovanni had once again got the better of Pierluigi and then Ketty, correctly answering the last question on the increase in enlistments in the air force after the success of the Top Gun film with Tom Cruise as main actor.