News

it took responsibility – Corriere dell’Umbria

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read


John confirms champion, for the second consecutive episode, de The legacy, the Rai1 quiz game conducted by Flavio Insinna and historic program that for years now precedes the 8 pm news program. The winner of the episode on Saturday 13 November, however, loses again at the Guillotine, unable to find the right solution: no prize money.

The Legacy, Giovanni the new champion. But the Guillotine remains frozen

In the final game of the Guillotine he challenged fate for a prize pool of 50,000 euros after some halving that saw the initial figure of 200,000 evaporate. The words from the wire were take, height, heavy, role And politics. Giovanni tries to solve the game with the word decision, But the right word was responsibility.

The Legacy, Pierluigi new champion but at the Guillotine does not close the circle

At the triello Giovanni had once again got the better of Pierluigi and then Ketty, correctly answering the last question on the increase in enlistments in the air force after the success of the Top Gun film with Tom Cruise as main actor.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the costume of Kendal Jenner dressed as a corpse bride

2 weeks ago

How old is Ben Affleck? All about the Batman returning in the Flash

September 7, 2021

in the second season also other famous wrestlers friends of The Rock

September 22, 2021

New MINI 2023, first images of the future petrol and EV series

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button