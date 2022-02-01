It turns 50 first portable scientific calculator, it replaced the ruler – Hi-tech

The first portable scientific calculator in the world, the Hewlett Packard HP 35, so called because it has 35 keys, turns 50. It was launched on February 1, 1972 and marked the end of the old, large and expensive hand-held mechanical calculators. But also the end of the slide rule among science and engineering students.

The HP-35 computer was the world’s first handheld computer, the brainchild of manager Bill Hewlett that, despite a marketing study warning there was only a small market for this device, went ahead with the project. In the first three years of its introduction, sales of the scientific calculator exceeded 300,000 units.

The HP-35 was developed over two years with twenty engineers, at a cost of approximately one million dollars. Equipped with a red LED display, which limited the battery life to 3 hours, it allowed to calculate up to 10 decimal digits and to perform all trigonometric and logarithmic functions just by typing. Its operation was based on the Reverse Polish Notation (Rpn), a data entry system based on memory registers and faster than the Algebraic System, that is the classical system used by all calculators.

The calculator, named by Forbes as one of the 20 products of all time that changed the world, was the first used aboard spacecraft to calculate the exact angle of reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere and reached the top of Mt. Everest for use in altitude and navigation calculations. In 2009, HP released an HP-35 emulation app for iPhone and iPad.