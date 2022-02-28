It uncovers! They finally reveal the reason for the thunder between Belinda and Christian Nodal

Mexico City.- They have been trending for several days Christian Nodal and Belinda for their separation, so from that moment thousands of theories came out about it, in addition to the fact that several people, including celebrities, sided with one or the other.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Now the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infantethrough his YouTube channel, revealed the alleged reason why the couple would have ended, and it is something that no one would have imagined.

The driver indicated that from the beginning Nodal filled Beli with gifts, even in Barcelona he would have paid for the car, the place where they stayed and the staff of five people, because he did not let her take money out of her bag.

Likewise, he indicated that the singer came to Mexico and that he returned to Europe with a lot of capital and that there his family would begin to do an audit and ask him why he was spending that way, in addition to the invoices that the Spanish gave him where were they coming from?

Regarding the bills, Gustavo stated that he does not know if the family realized that some were not real, but according to the information that came to him, Christian would begin to complain to her about why he was spending so much, well besides, he would begin to pay a lot, so his mother would have intervened.

Then Nodal’s family would give him an audit so that he could see that the amounts did not add up, so they would have realized that the Spanish woman would be scamming him, which is why they supposedly ended up.

Finally, Gustavo reaffirmed that Nodal was to blame, because he would pay him everything to have it in the bag, however, he indicated that the two were injured.

Source: Youtube Gustavo Adolfo Infante