“it was a difficult time for me”

Contrary to what it may seem, Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio weren’t exactly best friends on set, at least according to the handsome and damned Hollywood actor, Depp. The two starred together in Happy birthday Mr. Grape, a 1993 film directed by Lasse Hallstrom and based on the novel of the same name by Peter Hedges. Johnny and Leo played two brothers, linked by a deep love. Regardless of how well the two characters felt with each other, Depp admitted that he “tortured” his colleague a little while filming.

Happy birthday Mr. Grape: what happened between Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio?

At the time of filming, Johnny Depp was on the wave of success, a sex symbol and actor loved by all, while Leonardo DiCaprio was just a teenager in his first roles, ready for anything, even for his first Oscar nomination. Depp and DiCaprio were two brothers who lived in a fictional city. DiCaprio’s character – suffering from autism – lives with his brother, who in the meantime is taking care of him.

According to the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, Happy birthday Mr. Grape “It was a tough time for me, that movie, for some reason. I do not know why. I tortured him and I did it for real “. Apparently the young DiCaprio “He was always talking about these video games and I didn’t want to listen to him because it was a pretty dark time for me. And I would tell him, “No, I’m not going to give you a drag on my cigarette while you’re hiding from your mother again, Leo.”

Despite his bad times, Depp revealed that “I have a lot of respect for Leo. He worked very hard on that film and spent a lot of time doing research. He came to the set and was ready to work hard ”. It is no coincidence that Leonardo DiCaprio, thanks to his professionalism, has become one of the best actors in Hollywood.

