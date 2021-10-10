“It was a great Batman, but the best rest I”

A few days after the publication of the first official photo of The Tender Bar, a new film directed by George Clooney starring Ben Affleck, the star of Batman & Robin recalled his time as a superhero and praised that of the protagonist of Justice League And Batman v Superman.

Speaking with Deadline for a promotional interview, George Clooney lavished a series of compliments to friend and colleague Ben Affleck, with whom he shares the Best Picture Oscar for Argon, won as a manufacturer. “He is a truly wonderful actor who unfortunately has not been entrusted with many fantastic parts over the course of his career to allow him to show off his talent. But with age, things change. I think Ben is the perfect age for this movie today, and when we started work we immediately thought of him for this part. He was a great Batman, but he was named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ only once. I don’t think anyone has any objections to saying that the best Batman of all time is still me.“

We remember that Ben Affleck, who was Zack Snyder’s Batman, will return as Bruce Wayne in the highly anticipated The Flash, new cinecomic DC Films that will also review the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman. In this regard, in another interview, with his usual irony George Clooney explained that he was not in The Flash because in the past he had already destroyed the Batman franchise, and to try it a second time would not have been nice.

We remember that The Flash will be shown for the first time during the second edition of the DC FanDome, scheduled for October 16th. The release date of the film is set for November 4, 2022.