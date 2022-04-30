“It was a joke that got out of control”: Amber Heard responds to the event of feces in bed

An employee of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp testified that the actress admitted to leaving feces on the bed after fighting with him in 2016, although she allegedly felt “guilty” for doing so.

The employee of both, Starling Jenkins II testified this Thursday, April 28, where he recalled a conversation he had with the actress after the incident happened.

Jenkins recalled driving Amber to Coachella and she “told him about the surprise she left on her boss’s bed.” In addition, she added that it had been a “horrible practical joke gone wrong.”

On the other hand, the actor assured that he found out about the “joke” from another member of his staff. “Shortly thereafter the security guard showed me a cell phone picture of him…a picture of the bed, and on my side of the bed, there was human feces,” Depp said.

The “Edward Scissorhands” actor said he initially laughed because it was so “weird and grotesque” but couldn’t get over the incident, so he tried to talk to Heard about the mess and wanted to blame his dogs.

“They’re teacup Yorkies, they weigh less than 10 pounds,” Depp said. “The photograph that I saw, I lived with those dogs for many years. That wasn’t about the dogs.”