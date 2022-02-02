It was a Junoesque valley in Sanremo: this is how it is today

It was one of the biggest stars of the nineties, as well as a junoesque valley in Sanremo. She is in great demand on TV and in the cinema, that’s what she does today.

She was a true movie star and shared the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Eddie Murphy. But what are you doing today?

We are talking, of course, about the splendid Brigitte Nielsen, the Danish naturalized Italian actress known for her statuesque beauty (she is 1.85 cm tall) and her transgressive look.

Her physicality allowed her to enter the fashion world when she was still very young. The beautiful Brigitte has in fact paraded for the biggest brands in the world including Gianni Versace, Giorgio Armani and Ferré, often traveling between New York, Paris and Milan.

In the mid-1980s, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, struck by her stage presence, cast her for the film Yado, which however did not achieve the hoped-for success. In those years she also began a relationship with Sylvester Stallone, with whom she starred in Rocky IV And Cobra. The two married in 1985 but divorced after only two years of marriage following some scandals.

In 1987 Nielsen made her debut as a TV presenter in Italy alongside Pippo Baudo and Lorella Cuccarini in the Canale 5 show Festival where she also performed her song Everybody Tells a Storyproduced by Giorgio Moroder.

In those years it also appeared in Hills Cop II – A cop in Beverly Hills II with Eddie Murphy, a film that consecrated her as a sexy Hollywood icon.

How is the Juno valley of Sanremo today

Brigitte has recently stepped out of the public eye, preferring to spend more time with her family. After all, the actress has five children, the last of whom was born in 2018 when Brigitte was 54 years old.

His last television appearance dates back to 2016, when he participated as a competitor in the German edition of The island of the famous, broadcast on RTL. Also in 2016 she then led for RTL II Wirt sucht Liebethe German version of The farmer is looking for a wife.