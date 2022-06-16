“It was a little nerve-wracking”: Amanda Seyfried enters the mind of con artist Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’ (Disney +)

People are obsessed with the voice and behavior of Elizabeth Holmes. Being a perfectionist like you, I imagine it was very important to get those details.

I’m a copycat to a certain extent, but I can’t hide much of myself. You can’t be completely a clone or disappear yourself. I’m not going to do it exactly like someone else would, but I’m going to nail the gestures as much as possible and take the essence of her voice. The swan neck is easy. You just have to find the right one, which I think was from the Gap, actually. And then [hay una] evolution from that to the essence of it.

Did you stay in character?

When I was on the set, I really got into it, but it’s so easy to take off the layers and be home….. It feels like a force. And it’s a way of protecting my real emotional life.

In the series, he portrays Holmes as something of an interpreter. She creates a strange character.

It is very deliberate. What I think everyone loves is that it’s unnerving. And it was successful for a long time with these features… well, what would you call those things? Idiosyncrasy? Hit effect? That’s what everyone talks about, of course: the voice, the swan neck. But what about the cadence? What about the way you walk? It is a treasure for any actor. There’s no shortage of things to study, and that made it so much easier to imagine myself playing…. There’s footage of Elizabeth Holmes for 10 hours listening and answering questions as herself, but knowing she’s being watched. I’m acting like Elizabeth Holmes.

Some working women feel they have to create an image that is authoritative but not too intimidating, that weird line where you’re expected to placate men, but also command respect. It seemed that we saw her try to solve that in this very masculine world.

I study Steve Jobs and how he behaved, and I think he became obsessed with powerful and omniscient people. They get things at any price. And that’s where I differ, because I can’t imagine making people feel uncomfortable. Deliberately annoy someone? That’s my biggest fear! And that’s not good, I mean, there’s a middle ground, and I haven’t reached it yet. You see that the most powerful people in the world, the people who get many things done, behave in a certain way. I still think that my way is better –she comments between laughs–. I’ve never been able to have a “it’s just business” mentality.

That might be difficult as a young actress especially, because some people on a shoot see you as their living doll. Was it difficult to discover her own authority on the sets?

oh so much Much. I still see myself as a girl. I still have a hard time seeing myself as a leader. But when I feel like a leader, I feel very, very empowered, and I trust myself more. On this job, there was a really awkward moment on the set where we were all sitting down and someone started talking about something that was incredibly awkward, and everyone looked at me to see my reaction. And, of course, it was like –shows a vacant smile*–* ‘Uh-huh’. Like I’m just listening, like nothing weird is going on, because that’s what I’m used to doing. I’m used to absolutely letting things happen around me, and then dealing with the emotional fallout or discomfort later on my own or with a therapist. [Después, mi colega] He told me, ‘I looked at you to see your reaction, and you seemed fine, so I thought I was fine.’ And I thought: ‘Damn!’ People sometimes look at me, and it’s hard for me to see myself that way. So playing people like Elizabeth Holmes enhances my thinking: What are we learning from this person’s behavior? What would I have done differently? What do I agree with? It’s always kind of a lesson when you get into someone else’s psychology.