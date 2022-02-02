“It was a moment I’ll never forget”

Ivan Gazidis was interviewed by Gulf News, newspaper of the United Arab Emirates. The Rossoneri CEO talked about the Milan not only from a sporting point of view, but also as an international brand. Among the topics, also the link with the fans and the new stadium:

MILAN: “It’s a huge community and family of over 500 million people globally. AC Milan belongs to everyone within that community and it is therefore our responsibility to put the fans at the center of everything we do. We are well aware of what it means to be an AC Milan fan because everyone at the club shares a love and passion for the Rossoneri colors, which is why we are so proud to be in Dubai representing AC Milan this week.“.

HIS RETURN TO SAN SIRO: “I’ll never forget it. It meant so much to me and my family that the fans welcomed me very warmly with a banner that said “Courage and tenacity, a warm welcome home” and sang “One of us” before the match. It was a very emotional moment for me, which goes beyond football“.

BRAND MILAN: “The partnership consolidated over time with Fly Emirates and the many partnerships here in Dubai have led to the strengthening of the Milan brand, with a substantial increase in fans: 2.5 million in the United Arab Emirates alone, 500 million worldwide. We have also succeeded by digitizing, with a strong presence on every social network and in the communicative world. Football changes all the time: it is not the same as it was 20 years ago, it will be in another 20 years. We must keep up with the times“.

NEW STADIUM: “AC Milan’s new stadium project will be the best and most sustainable in Europe and it will also be the key to the future development of the club, the city of Milan and Italian football in general. Hosting this event during such a powerful platform as the Expo is a great source of pride for us, and is in line with our overall ambition to set the standard for others in our industry and beyond when it comes to important topics such as innovation and sustainability“.

FANS: “At Milan, one of our main areas of focus is building and strengthening our bond with our global fan base. We know the club is nothing without the loyalty and support of its fans. We are aware that not all of our fans will have the opportunity to arrive at San Siro and see their favorite players in action, which is why in the last two years, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have invested heavily in the digital space“.

FUTURE OF THE CLUB: “During the pandemic, we quickly recognized the need to be able to adapt and be more digitally advanced to engage fans at a time when stadium football was at a standstill. Here because we have developed our presence in the digital world, a constantly evolving process, but that has been accelerated due to the pandemic“.