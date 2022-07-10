‘It was a really difficult stage’

Selena Gomez had to deal with the pain that her breakup with Justin Bieber left her and these feelings were reflected in her songs: “Love You to Lose Me” and “Look at Her Now”. At the time of her, the singer affirmed that she had a hard time facing that her ex had changed her so soon. That’s why she dedicated a verse to him that refers to the fact that he “replaced her in two months”, she reminded Selena again that seeing an ex-boyfriend move so easily is more painful than breaking up.

Selena also said that now her life is different and she is happy“But now it’s fun! I like it, I’m smiling! It’s so big. … It’s everything from happy and emotional to just noticing and feeling frustrated. I just wanted to validate all those feelings because they were really real to me,” he says. .

“I’m really thankful too because I’ve experienced it a million times before, and that’s the unfortunate part of what I do. It’s all very real to me, and I’m sure it’s just entertainment for other people; but I think I had become insensitive and it would be stupid of me if I didn’t recognize what I felt because it would be a lie and that’s all I intend to be and do… It hurt a lot, but I was able to turn the page and move on and now I feel good and calm about what happened.”

“I think that’s why I’ve waited so long to express what I’ve felt. I’m always going to be honest with people. It was actually a positive thing that I was able to experience that it was as beautiful and as ugly as it was. I think It’s beautiful to have been able to turn this into a new chapter,” he revealed.

