It was a seamount, the thing the USS Connecticut submarine had ended up against

A recent investigation revealed that the thing that the US nuclear submarine USS Connecticut collided with on October 7 was a seamount that had not yet been identified and mapped. The incident, which had injured 11 crew members and had been reported in several international newspapers, took place in the South China Sea, in an area at the center of many territorial disputes between China and other countries in the region. It was therefore thought of a possible collision with a foreign military vehicle, which could have further agitated relations between the allies of the United States and the other countries involved in the disputes.

A spokesman for the US Navy Fleet operating in the Pacific told a CNN that Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, the Commander of the Fleet, will review the findings of the investigation to decide whether further action is appropriate to ascertain any responsibility for the confrontation.

An underwater mountain (also known by its English name seamount) is a mountain that rises above the oceanic crust never reaching sea level. All structures of this type that are at least a thousand meters high are generally defined as submarine mountains: they are often extinct volcanoes, and are sometimes found in groups, forming ridges. There are currently about 14,500 seamounts identified in oceans around the world, but very few have been studied, and it is estimated that there are many thousands more to be identified and mapped.

The incident occurred at a particularly tense time in relations between China and the United States and its allied countries, including Taiwan.

In the days leading up to the incident, the United States and the United Kingdom had conducted military exercises in the international waters of the South China Sea with Japan, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand; in the same period, China had instead sent dozens of military aircraft to Taiwan’s “Air Defense Identification Zone” (ADIZ), the airspace access to which is regulated and monitored for national security reasons. The raids were seen as a provocation by the Chinese regime, which considers the island of Taiwan to be part of its territory. For at least a year, the United States has been training the Taiwanese army precisely to face a possible attack by China.

Among other things, the issue of nuclear submarines was at the heart of the military cooperation pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia signed in mid-September: one of the numerous initiatives undertaken by the United States with the implicit but rather obvious objective. to contain China’s expansion by forming alliances in the Pacific area.

The US Navy fleet has been at the center of various collisions in the Western Pacific in recent years.

In 2017, two warships were involved in two particularly serious collisions: in mid-June the destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship south of Tokyo Bay, Japan, while two months later the warship USS John S McCain collided with a civilian oil tanker in the Malacca Strait (west of Malaysia) on its way to Singapore. In both cases, American soldiers died or were missing: 7 in the collision of the USS Fitzgerald and 10 in that of the USS McCain.

In both cases, investigations concluded that accidents could have been avoided if the crew had followed the proper procedures.