It was already born! Jennifer Lawrence became a mother for the first time

21 Apr 2022 – 6:30 p.m.



American media confirmed that the American actress, Jennifer Lawrence (31 years old), and her husband, Cooke MaroneyThey became parents for the first time.

In September it became known that the artist was pregnant. A month later, some photographs walking the streets of New York confirmed her condition, which she has kept out of the spotlight of the press.

Lawrence wants to protect her son’s privacy

As stated people magazine and the portal E! New, the star of “Don’t Look Up” and Maroney were seen walking with the newborn on April 12, however, they have not yet commented on the baby’s arrival.

Also, the actress Amy Schumer referred to the arrival of Lawrence’s son in dialogue Vanity Fair.

During a lie detector test, the comedian was also asked if motherhood had changed the protagonist of “The Hunger Games”, to which she replied that they had only sent text messages, “But I bet you do.”

In this context, Schumer assured that he still does not know the baby and that he does not know what his name is. “She’s smart enough not to tell me,” she joked.

Previously, the renowned interpreter told the same magazine that she wanted to protect the privacy of her firstborn “as much as possible”.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect its privacy for the rest of his life, as long as he can,” he said.

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that starts with not including them in this part of my work,” the Oscar winner added.

