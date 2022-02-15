“It was an unforgettable moment”.

Levante and his partner Pietro announced to the world the birth of their first child, Alma Futura, born on February 13: “I had never felt so earthly and heavenly at the same time”

To give theannouncement it was the singer, Levantthat on February 14 has published a post on Instagram portraying the little newborn. Alma Futura, this is the name of the little girl, is considered Claudia’s greatest fortune Lagona, this is the real name of the artist, and Pietro Palumbo, the companion. In September, Levante had announced the good news through social media with a long letter addressed to the child that was growing inside her womb. Even on the occasion of the news of the birth, the singer of Sicilian origins wanted to share a touching dedication on Instagram to the newborn who moved followers and not.

The feelings of the new mother

Like many mothers, Levante could not believe his eyes at the sight of the miracle who gave birth with her companion Peter.

The announcement of the birth was given one day after the birth, to enjoy the first moments with his daughter, to whom Levante, under the post revelation, has dedicated some beautiful words that fully convey the joy of his first sensationsi from mom: “In the room we are in, we are experiencing a kind of augmented reality and exponential happiness. I had never felt so earthly and heavenly at the same time “, unveiled the singer he wanted to pay homage to the daughter with a name with a very deep meaning.

The sweet words of Levante as a dedication to his daughter Alma Futura

“Alma Futura was born on February 13th. Gentle soul, who crossed my womb making me a lucky mother (and Amazon)”, thus begins the message of the singer under the first photo of the little girl: a close-up of the baby girl’s mouth.

But Levantewho writes and knows how to write not only when it comes to composing songs, it is not the first time that he has let himself be carried away by a stream of thoughts shared with fans on Instagram.

In fact, too the announcement of the pregnancy had been accompanied by a long caption where Claudia retraced the last five months of his life ever since she had discovered that a new life was being born within her.

After the list of the magnificent adventures of the singerbetween tours, photo shoots, an unforgettable summer, the new mother hour he had made a promise to the baby on the way: “What do you think of life from there?

Because all this you did in just five months curled up in my belly, but when you come to the light I will give you the world ”. A message full of love that only a mother can give!

Levante and his partner Pietro Palumbo

The last thanks under the post announcing the baby’s birth goes to comrade Pietro Palumbo, a young lawyer, also of Sicilian origins like the singer: “Thanks Pietro for this trip ”.

On the other hand, just a few hours earlier, Levante had unusually published a carousel of photos that portrayed her and her boyfriend in different scenes of daily life.

The post was a real surprise for the singer’s fans considering that the young couple had decided not to particularly expose themselves on social media, but on the occasion of Valentine’s Day can be made an exception.

In fact, Claudia spoke of “special Valentine’s Day”, in the post where finally shows the face of the handsome Palermo lawyer well which has, for some time now, conquered his heart.

It is about 10 shots which portray the two Sicilians on different occasions, from a beach holiday to a tender kiss in a backstage.

We just have to offer our warmest congratulations to Levante and to comrade Pietro for the birth of their beautiful baby girl, Alma Futura!