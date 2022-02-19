It was confirmed how long Anthony Davis will be out due to injury in Lakers

After performing an MRI, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed the injury and disability that Anthony Davis has in the 2021-22 NBA season. It’s more serious than LeBron James thought!

And it could have been much worse. Los Angeles Lakers received one of the worst news of the season NBA 2021-22 after confirmation of the injury suffered by Anthony Davis in a win against the Utah Jazz. It’s more serious than he thought Lebron James.

The Lakers are going through a sea of ​​doubts that have them in the fight to enter the playoffs from the Play-In positions and, in the absence of depth in the team, LeBron and Davis were the ones targeted to come back from a season that has them on the tightrope.

As if he had a crystal ball, Stephen A. Smith, a journalist from ESPN, questioned the durability of Anthony Davis at 28 years old and even dared to propose to LeBron James and company that they exchange him. Some days after, ‘The eyebrow’ he was injured again.

Although the x-rays gave a first diagnosis of Davis’s injury and the center would be out for two weeks, the video of what happened to him in the Los Angeles Lakers vs. The Utah Jazz ended up getting a confirmation from the initial disability that Anthony will have on the California team.

As reported by Shams Charania, from The Athletic portal, Anthony Davis suffered a sprain in the middle part of his right foot and has like initial disability four weeks outside the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season. When this time elapses, LeBron James’ partner will be reassessed.