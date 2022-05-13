It was confirmed that the Warriors star reinforcement that Curry expected in the Playoffs extended his injury

Facing the definition of the semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2022, it was confirmed that the star reinforcement of the Golden State Warriors that Stephen Curry was waiting for extended his injury.

Soldiers keep dropping Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors in the middle of some Playoffs 2022 that in each game look more complicated. In addition to the absences of James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Steve Kerr, confirmation was added that the star reinforcement that the Dubs were waiting for extended his injury.

When the Warriors defense begins to have problems scoring in the paint and imposing the physical game, a veteran of a thousand battles, who won three titles with Golden State, He came from the bank and gave a good hand. Curry and company will continue without him.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Andrew Iguodala He was barely able to play 31 games, he missed 51 due to different injuries, and when he began to be important in the rotation of the Golden State Warriors in the Playoffs, the seriousness of his injury was confirmed.

Iguodala does not play in the NBA Playoffs 2022 from April 24. Curry’s teammate was diagnosed with a cervical injury to his left disc, and while the initial disability held that he could be in the final games (sixth and if necessary a seventh) against the Memphis Grizzlies, it was confirmed that his injury was prolonged.

According to Anthony Slater, from The Athletic portal, Andre Iguodala will be re-evaluated for his cervical injury in one more week from May 12. This means that the star reinforcement that Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors expected in the Playoffs will not be available for Game 6 vs. Grizzlies (Friday, May 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET), a hypothetical Game 7 (Monday, May 16) and the start of the Western Conference Finals (May 17 or 18) if the Dubs qualify.