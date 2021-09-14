“It was difficult and boring!”

All fans of Harry Potter they will surely be amazed in front of the kiss scene between the protagonist magician and his best friend, Hermione. In reality the scene is not real but the result of a vision of Ron, now in love with Hermione, but it is clear that to be aired, the two actors really had to exchange a kiss which, apparently, was traumatic. This is because, before actors, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint they are above all great friends. And giving a kiss of love to a person you consider your sister or brother is clear that it is rather strange as well as complicated.

The British site Metro.UK reported what Watson’s statements about kissing were: “It was difficult, of course, to put our personal story aside because we grew up together, but I think they don’t take offense when I say that after doing it once, four or five times, it got pretty boring.” admitted the actress.

Daniel Radcliffe has his say about kissing Hermione in Harry Potter

Emma Watson he then added: “The kiss with Dan (Harry) is part of Ron’s vision of one of the worst things he could imagine, so he had to be passionate. I was half naked and covered in paint, so it was quite extravagant. “ Also Daniel Radcliffe he said his about kisses. As DailyMail reports, the actor admitted: “It was incredible, I didn’t expect it. I always thought it was going to be some kind of sensual but light moment and suddenly I found myself in this very energetic kiss. She was a little wild, sure, she was fantastic. I’m not complaining, there would be thousands of men who would cut their limbs to be in my place. ” he concluded.

