“It was done with Napoli, that’s who blew it all up! The quarrels with Allegri, Lukaku, Leao… ”- SOS Fanta

Sensational revelation of the market directly from Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In the preview of his book “Adrenaline”By Cairo Editore, announced today by The Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker and AC Milan star has revealed that it was all done for his move to Napoli: “I told Mino Raiola that by now I was done after the Galaxy, finished. He stimulated me, I replied: only with adrenaline can you convince me. One evening I watch a documentary on Diego Armando Maradona, at the San Paolo it was incredible: crazy fans, incredible atmosphere. I immediately call Raiola: “Call Napoli. I’m going to Naples “. “Napoli? Are you sure? ”, He replies. “Yes, I’m going to Naples. It will be my adrenaline. I bring 80,000 people to the stadium every Sunday e I win the Scudetto like Maradona. I drive them crazy“, Says Zlatan.

WHY HE JUMPED EVERYTHING – Ibra then tells the reasons for the unsettled deal: “We talk to the club, we negotiate and find an agreement. All done. I am a Napoli player. The coach is Ancelotti, I know him from Paris; we talk almost every day and he already explains to me how he would like me to play. I also evaluated the idea of ​​living on a boat, everything was ready […]. Then on 11 December 2019, the day I have to sign with Napoli, De Laurentiis chases Ancelotti in the middle of the championship. I have a bad feeling, it’s a bad sign. I can’t trust this president, he doesn’t give stability. I’m not the center forward for Gattuso, for his 4-3-3. This is how my return to Milan was born, a few days after the defeat in Bergamo: I wanted a challenge, not a contract “.

CHILDHOOD – To the Corriere della Sera, Ibrahimovic reveals even more details: “What language do I think? It depends. On the pitch, never in Swedish: it’s too kind a language, and on the pitch you need nastiness. So I think in Slavic. Sometimes in English and Italian. But in the family we do Swedish things. Guy? We take off our shoes before entering the house, we stay with the socks. We have no service personnel: there is a cleaning lady, we do the rest ourselves. I am Swedish, but I am also a mix: my mother is Croatian and Catholic, my father is Bosnian and Muslim, I have lived most of my career in Italy… I was a child who has always suffered. As soon as I was born, the nurse made me fall from a meter high. I have suffered all my life. At school I was different: the others were blond with light eyes and a thin nose, I dark, brown, with a big nose. I spoke differently from them, I moved differently from them. My classmates’ parents petitioned to kick me off the team. I’ve always been hated. And at first I reacted badly. With isolation. Then I learned to transform suffering, and even hatred, into strength. Gas. If I’m happy, I play well. But if I’m angry, hurt, in pain, I play better. From a stage that loves me, I take energy. But from a stadium that hates me, I take a lot more ”.

RELIGION – “If I believe in God? No. I only believe in myself. Beyond? No. This is life. When you are dead, you are dead. I don’t even know if I want a funeral or a tomb, a place to make those who loved me suffer ”.

SUPERSTITIOUS – “No. I don’t like it when they say “good luck”. I do not need. I decide how it should go “.

GIRLS – “I was very shy. On the first date I had written down all the things to say; if the girl was talking about something else, I would ask her the question I had written down all the same. A painful figure. I did everything much later than my peers. When I was seventeen, I made love for the first time. Because at the age of seventeen for the first time I left the Malmoe ghetto and went downtown. Only then did I discover the Swedes as you imagine them: blondes, free. In the ghetto the girls had short hair and veils “.

WIFE HELENA – “Secret? The patience. And the balance she gave me. Helena is ten years older than me, she has always been more mature. Then came Maximilian and Vincent. The birth of a child is the most important thing that can happen to you. A life that comes from yours. I remember when Maxi arrived: I took it, put it on my chest… I remember when Vincent from Stockholm said to me: “Dad, I miss you”. A stab. I wanted to give up everything, even Milan, and go back to him “.

SONS – “Did they hate football? I took them to dribble: one was crying, the other was watching the birds. Now they both play soccer. They went to the audition with their mother’s name, Seger. They took them. Maxi has chosen to be called Ibrahimovic. Vincent has yet to decide ”.

MIHAJLOVIC – “Sinisa had provoked me throughout the match, saying horrible things in Slavic, or rather Serbo-Croatian, and I had fallen for it. Now he calls me bato: my son. When he fell ill, with the same disease as my brother Sapko, I was about to go to Bologna. For him. Mihajlovic was bad on the pitch, as was Ballack, another professional provocateur; but he did it to give his comrades an advantage. Not like Materazzi “.

MATERAZZI – “He came in from behind to hurt; and we footballers immediately understand when one enters to hurt or simply enters hard, like Chiellini, like Stam, like Maldini … Paolo was very bad. If he wanted to hurt you, he knew how. But he avoided it, because he put his righteous malice at the service of the team. I had an account with Materazzi for years. I paid for it in a derby. He enters with his feet up, I jump, avoid him, and hit him with an elbow to the temple. Pippo Inzaghi commented: ‘The best derby of my life: 1 to 0, goal from Ibra, Materazzi in hospital’. Obviously he was joking ”.

LUKAKU – “Italian Cup derby. He quarrels first with Romagnoli, then with Saelemaekers; I intervene to defend my teammates, e Lukaku attacks me on a personal level. To be shocked. Yet we had been team mates at Manchester. Lukaku has a big ego, he is convinced that he is a champion and he is really strong. But I grew up in the Malmoe ghetto, and when someone comes under me with their heads down, I put them in their place. Like this I hit him in his weak point: the mother’s rituals. And he has lost control. Even if I have an atrocious doubt left … We lost that derby. I was expelled. Then I got injured. A lot of bad things have happened. Do you want to see that the Lukaku rite really did it to me? So I asked my believing friends to pray for me. I have to settle the bill with him too. Hope to meet him soon. On the road? But no, these are things that must be resolved on the pitch. I don’t hate anyone, much less Lukaku ”.

MILAN – “In the beginning, no one ran in training. I faced them one by one, and not on the sidelines, in front of the others: in training you have to kill yourself with work. If I run, if I kill myself, my partner will run and kill himself for me. Everyone understood it, except one. Leao didn’t pay attention to me at first. He got there on his own. In fact it has improved a lot ”.

HAPPY – “With Milan in the Champions League we had lost 3-0 to Arsenal and he was all happy. It is true that we had passed the shift, but there was nothing to laugh about, and I pointed it out to him. He told me to think about me, that I shit. I told him he made him shit: for fear he had brought two goalkeepers to the bench … Allegri is very good at managing the locker room, but he had to have more courage: to go to Real Madrid, to compete with foreign countries. Instead he made the comfortable choice ”.

CAPITAL GAINS JUVE – “It is only at the beginning, it is too early to judge. I can tell you that I am very attentive on taxes, budgets, money, I pay well to the people who deal with them “.

CALCIOPOLIS – “Moggi was the top with me. We won those two championships and no one can take them away from us. Nobody can erase the sweat, the fatigue, the suffering, the injuries, the goals. For this reason, when they say that I have won eleven league titles in my career, I correct them: there are thirteen. Moggi was awe-inspiring, though not me. Like Berlusconi ”.

RAIOLA – “I’ll tell you an episode. In Manchester I break my knee. I leave the field with my legs, I refuse the painkillers, I think it’s nothing. Instead, my crusader is in pieces, tendons, muscles are detached: a disaster. Mino begins to receive phone calls from the vultures. Surgeons, Italian and otherwise, who want to operate on me. We study it and we see that the best in the world is Freddie Fu, an American doctor originally from Hong Kong, who works in Pittsburgh; but for an appointment you have to wait months. A few days later Mino calls me: “Ibra packs your bags, we’re off to Pittsburgh”. We land at 4 in the morning and go straight to the hospital. The legendary Professor Freddie Fu was waiting for us under the entrance with his staff. At 4 in the morning “.

BERLUSCONI – “Too nice. One Sunday I’m in the stands at San Siro, he makes me sit next to him. Then he says to me: ‘Ibra, do you mind climbing a place? A very important person is coming. ‘ I climb, also Galliani climbs. I think a politician is coming. Instead a beautiful woman arrives, in impressive heels. Berlusconi winks at me: ‘Very important person…’. And maybe for him it really was ”.

DONNARUMMA – “Gigio is a great goalkeeper. If they had given him what he asked for, he would have stayed at Milan. Now he has to mess up to be a starter in PSG. There is no such thing as South Americans to impose that other. Gigio is stronger ”.

MBAPPÉ – “It’s true, I advised him to leave Paris. He needs a more structured environment, like that of Real Madrid. But then I told the PSG president not to sell it “.

MESSI – “He and Cristiano Ronaldo are both very strong, I choose Leo also because we played together. We had a professional relationship. He lives for football. But Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d’Or this year. The strongest footballer in history is Ronaldo the Phenomenon, as a child I imitated him “.

GUARDIOLA – “He never understood me. He wanted to plan everything I had to do. An instinctive gesture came to me, but then I thought about what Guardiola wanted, and I changed. So I thought double. Guardiola does not like personality players. I had become a problem; and since he couldn’t solve it, I solved it by leaving ”.

40 YEARS PARTY – “I was moved. I don’t like surprise parties, but Helena organized it anyway. People I hadn’t seen for a long time came: Pogba, Verratti, Ambrosini, Abate, Cassano, Galliani, Moggi, Zambrotta, Dacourt, Oddo, Sirigu, Kulusevski… Even people I had treated badly on the pitch. Gattuso too? Of course. With Rino we charged each other. He called me “ugly Slav”, I put him upside down in the garbage cans “.

FUTURE – “The future worries me a little. With the age of 40, a bit of anxiety came. Will I be a coach? I don’t know, it’s so stressful… I’ll do something that can give me adrenaline. But as long as I hold up, I play the center forward. I want to play for the Scudetto until the last day. And go to the World Cup in Qatar“.