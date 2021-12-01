“It was done with Napoli, then ADL kicked out Ancelotti. I wanted to do like Maradona and win the Scudetto there”

Sensational background revealed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a long interview with Corriere della Sera. The Swede tells of an agreement practically reached with Napoli, at the time of his stay in Los Angelese, before Ancelotti’s exoneration, which changed things. These are the words of the center forward now at Milan.

Who is the strongest footballer in history?

“Ronaldo the Phenomenon. As a child I imitated him”.

And Maradona?

“Maradona is a myth. Seeing a documentary about him I decided to go to Napoli, to do like Diego: win the Scudetto”.

She was in Los Angeles at the time.

“But I was tired of America. I was thinking of quitting. Mino told me: you’re crazy, you have to go back to Italy. It was done with Napoli; but then De Laurentiis kicked out Ancelotti. So I asked Mino: which team is worse off, that I can change? He replied: yesterday Milan lost 5 to 0 in Bergamo. So it’s decided, I said: let’s go to Milan. It’s a club I know, a city I like. “

And she changed Milan.

“At the beginning nobody ran in training. I faced them one by one, and not on the sidelines, in front of the others: in training you have to kill yourself with work. If I run, if I kill myself, my partner will run and kill himself for me. Everyone understood it, except one. “